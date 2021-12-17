A user created a working processor inside Minecraft: you can play Tetris and Snake

A user managed to create a working processor in Minecraft. And he succeeded by exploiting the materials that the game makes available and thus recreating the structure of a processor, albeit of enormous dimensions compared to real chips.

Each block of Minecraft is one meter wide: the virtual processor, called Chungus 2 (Computation Humongous Unconventional Number and Graphic Unit 2), in reality would be as big as a building.

Why recreate a processor in Minecraft? Why yes, basically. The game is based on the great freedom that is granted to users, who over the years have created, in Minecraft, the virtual reproduction of real monuments, such as the Colosseum, or libraries in which to contain archives of books and newspaper articles censored in some countries.

The technical specifications of the Chungus 2 are modest, when compared to modern standards: it is an 8-bit 1Hz processor and 256 bytes of RAM. Enough, however, to run some games of the past, which are proposed on a virtual maxi-screen and played by moving your character on the various blocks that recreate a large controller: Tetris, Snake and Breakout are some examples.