a V-shaped recovery but full of debts – Corriere.it

Francesco Daveri We remember Francesco Daveri, economist, lecturer and director of the MBA of SDA Bocconi, historical columnist of the Corriere della Sera and it’s The Economy, who passed away on December 29, 2021, by republishing one of his articles in summary. At the end of March 2020, Daveri offered historical hope, with the usual ability to make difficult things simple, telling the V-shaped recovery of Europe, also thanks to international aid, after the Second World War. He cited a speech by Draghi, who two springs ago was still only the former president of the ECB, to underline that even the one against the Coronavirus is a global conflict that requires an over-commitment of politics, in the style of the Marshall Plan. A prophecy of what then happened, with Draghi as premier and the PNRR approved by the European Union. The final warning of stringent relevance: aid (which we know today is considerable) is added to a public and private debt that was not there before. And whose memory and responsibility cannot be lost.

… The most effective summary was done in a few words by Mario Draghi on Financial Times of 25 March (of 2020, ed): We are facing a war with the coronavirus and must mobilize accordingly. Which according to the former president of the ECB has a clear translation: governments and central banks should prepare to save everything there is to save in the private economy without sparing public resources and therefore without worrying too much about the increase in public debts. In fact, history seems to confirm that Draghi is right: in many catastrophic episodes of the past, the mobilization of the policy served serves to restore growth to the economy, an example relating to the restart of Western Europe at the end of World War II (.. .)

I study The data collected by the Dutch economic historian Angus Maddison in the publication Historical Statistics of the World Economy: 1-2008 AD however, they also make it possible to quantify the economic losses. In Western Europe alone, the decline in GDP net of inflation between 1939 and 1945 was 18 per cent. But then the European economies rebounded: in the period 1945-52 (the year in which the Marshall Plan ended) the gross domestic product increased by 37% so that in 1952 the GDP of the same group of countries had reached a level 15% higher than the levels of 1939.

The same qualitative trends also for Italy: during the Second World War, our GDP dropped by 44%, but then with the rebound after the Second World War, a spectacular + 118% arrived in the following seven years that inaugurated the period that we still remember as the economic boom. History suggests other episodes of rapid starts in the years immediately following the occurrence of more recent catastrophic events relating to emerging countries. An example is that of Iraq devastated by the two Gulf wars in 1990-91 and in 2003 (…) In 2004 there was a rebound of 54.6%, so strong that it more than compensated for the collapses of previous years (… .). All the cases listed – post-World War II Europe and Italy, Iraq in the early 1990s and early 2000s (…) – have one element in common. The crisis was a V: a dramatic collapse induced by the catastrophe (…) and then a rapid recovery. With an addition (…). The rapid recovery does not happen by nature or by chance but only thanks to the deployment of abundant resources often from abroad to finance reconstruction.

A brief crisis generates a strong incentive to restart if the underlying cultural fabric – the real engine – remains intact. But the desire to grow runs the great risk of being frustrated if there is no money to restart or if the crisis has destroyed trust. In post-World War II Europe, the Marshall Plan arrived (14 billion dollars in four years, altogether equal to about 5% of the American GDP in 1950). In the Iraq of the wars of the gulf after the bombs then also the aid arrived to start again. The same happened in Haiti prostrate by the earthquake where in 2010-11 aid from the international community represented more than 20% of the country’s GDP.

The hand In today’s world devastated by the small but terribly contagious coronavirus, the visible hand of politics is needed. Which after some initial hesitation seems to have understood the lesson. The United States, which – by choice – has a less developed welfare state parachute than in Europe and China, moved first (…) And Europe is also gearing up for a qualitatively similar response, even if as already in 2008 does so more slowly, starting from a system of nation states and systems that are more extensive and pervasive than the US. So is it enough to wait for policies to take their course? Not really. Between Europe (and Italy) and today’s world and those of the post-war period (…) there is a big difference: today (…) there is much more debt, public and private. It cannot therefore be taken for granted that the impetus that governments and central banks will try to give will produce the same results of robust relaunch of sustainable growth seen in the past. But as the former ECB president recalled, hesitating to mobilize all available resources would be a mistake with incalculable and irreversible consequences.

