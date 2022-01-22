A variant of Omicron worries the world

In Finland they have not yet intercepted it, but in the other Nordic countries Omicron 2 is laying siege to ‘version 1’ of the latest mutant of the covid. And “since the new variant, BA.2, appears to replace BA.1, it could be assumed that it has a better diffusion capacity.” “Time will tell”. “As such, it’s probably not much more of a concern than BA.1, but we could only track its effects for a very short time.” Seppo Meri teaches Immunology at the University of Helsinki. And from its surprisingly ‘zero Omicron 2’ Finland, although surrounded by countries where its rise has already begun, it has a privileged observatory of what is happening in the Omicron family with this ‘sister’ variant. Even in Italy “it is plausible that it will grow”, he observes.

“In Denmark the proportion of BA.2 on all Omicrons is steadily increasing – explains in an interview -. In one month its share went from 5% to 50%. The situation was more variable in Sweden with BA.2 between 5 and 30%, and in Norway between 5 and 40%. Despite these variations, the trend is upward. Germany is still at a very low level, 1-2%. The same is also true for France and Italy. Current levels are below 3%, but likely to increase “, highlights the expert.

“It is interesting to note – he continues – that in Finland we have not yet observed the Omicron BA.2 variant. According to the latest information from our largest virology laboratory (Dr. Teemu Smura), in the area of ​​the capital Helsinki we have 97-98% of Omicron BA.1 and the rest is Delta variant. In the rest of the country, from where the results come with some delay, the proportion of Omicron BA.1 is still only 21.5%. The situation is slightly different in the other Nordic countries “, as we have seen. If Omicron 2 is more capable of spreading, “that’s what we might see in the near future”.

Overall, Meri confirms, “variants of Omicron spread faster because they appear to be better at evading vaccine-induced immunity (and to some extent infections as well). And that’s because the Omicron variants have many more mutations in protein S, “the Spike of the virus,” than previous variants. In this respect the differences between BA.1 and BA.2 are not that great, although there are some amino acid changes in the S protein. The greatest difference between BA.1 and BA.2 was reported in the ORF1ab gene. What that means is still an open question. The large protein complex encoded by ORF1ab is involved in virus replication and proteolytic processing of viral proteins. “As for Omicron-related symptoms,” BA.1 appears to cause slightly less severe disease than the Delta variant, which is a positive sign “, reflects the expert.

Meri is also visiting professor at Humanitas University in Rozzano (Milan). And looking at the pandemic experienced by the two countries, he explains that, “in general, the Covid situation in Finland is not as difficult as it seems in Italy. The total number of deaths during the entire pandemic is less than 2,000. “Today in Finland” major events are banned, remote work is recommended, bars and restaurants close earlier than usual, and hours to serve alcohol are limited. (allowed until 5pm). Masks are mandatory in public transport, but not outside. Vaccination is voluntary and the share of unvaccinated people among adults is about 10%, “he lists.

What’s it like to live with Covid at those latitudes right now? “People are naturally frustrated by the situation, the risk of infection and the restrictions – he replies – But in general they understand the reasons and are satisfied with how well the situation has been handled throughout the epidemic. The damage to society has been done. only moderate compared to many other countries “.