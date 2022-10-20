A Venezuelan general murdered his wife and then committed suicide

Venezuelan General Luis Felipe González Borjas

The Venezuelan general Luis Felipe González Borjas assassinated his wife on Wednesday and then committed suicide. The femicide occurred in the couple’s home in the military garrison of Fort Tiuna, located in Caracas (Venezuela).

The victim was identified as Andrina del Carmen Morales Quevedo. According to journalist Román Camacho, the incident occurred after noon.

According to neighbors, González Borjas argued with his wife and when she tried to leave the house, the soldier prevented her from leaving, drew his firearm and shot her. Then the soldier took his own life.

According to the Venezuelan press version, the couple’s two teenage sons took refuge in the bathroom.

González Borjas worked as general manager of the Air Navigation Services of the National Institute of Civil Aeronautics of Venezuela.

That body, on which the Venezuelan army depends, issued a note of mourning in which it “regrets the physical departure” of the general. They described the soldier as a “hard-working, revolutionary, loyal and committed man.”

Luis Felipe González Borjas with his wife Adriana del Carmen Morales Quevedo

The Venezuelan general was also head of the Comprehensive Aerospace Defense Command (CODAI), Second Commander and Chief of Staff of the Capital Comprehensive Defense Strategic Region (REDI-Capital) and head of the Eastern Air Defense Brigade of the Operational Strategic Command.

According to NGO Justice and Peace Center (Cepaz) between January and August of this year there have been at least 177 femicides in the country, according to the monitoring carried out in the media.

“Although there is a broad regulatory framework that recognizes the rights of womenin practice they continue to be victims of various acts that violate their human rights, including gender violence, whose maximum expression is femicide”indicated the NGO according to a press release.

The criminal lawyer and gender coordinator of Cepaz, Carolina Godoy, affirmed that In Venezuela there is no prevention policy on murders of women.

The organization added that In the first semester, they documented 125 femicides and 23 in frustration degree.

“That means that every 20 hours in Venezuela, during the first semester of 2021, there was a femicidal actionGodoy pointed out.

He also pointed out that as a result of these murders, approximately 34,000 children and adolescents were orphaned.

Cepaz added that the state of the Caribbean country with the most crimes of this type was Miranda with 23.1% of the murdersfollowed by Lara with 15.4% and in third place are Bolívar and Carabobo with 11.5 percent.

The lawyer specializing in rights to information, oversight and combating corruption Karla González argued that there is still structural discrimination in access to justice and the exercise of women’s rights, that make visible “the impunity and lack of protection of women by the authorities to guarantee their lives.”

According to the Utopix organization, In Venezuela, 256 women were murdered in 2020, in events attributable to gender-based violence.

