A Venezuelan governor paid tribute to Diego Maradona with a particular video in which Hugo Chávez appears

Tribute To Chavez And Maradona With A Particular Video In Venezuela

Over the weekend, the authorities of the Venezuelan state of carabobo They held a special celebration to celebrate the anniversary of the Diego Armando Maradona Sports Center in Puerto Cabello. During the event, a video showing a duel between superheroes and angels was projected.

The particular thing about the clip is that the superheroes are personified by rafael lacavathe controversial governor of Carabobo, and Nicolas Maduro; both dressed as Batman and a avenger, respectively. While his rivals in that supposed football match are the late former president Hugo Chavez Y Diego Maradona.

In the images you can see the Chavista governor wearing a suit Batman, with whom the Venezuelan politician has always been identified. Then the dictator Maduro appears with a suit very similar to that of Hombre de Hierro.

Subsequently, Chavez flies down from the sky, wearing a military outfit and a red beret, and with angel wings on his back. At the end of the video she joins him Maradonadeceased in 2020, who also goes down like an angel.

Then the characters make a series of passes with the ball, and it ends in a goal by the Argentine star with his hand, alluding to the remembered God’s hand against England in the World Cup in Mexico 86.

After this action, the characters of Lacava and Maduro bow to Chávez and Maradona, who gain momentum to return to heaven.

“We wanted to pay homage to our brother minister Tareck El-Aissami to Diego Maradona on the date of his physical departure and of course to our president Maduro for his guidance on this issue so close and felt by him,” Lacava said on his social networks. And he added: “May Maradona live forever. Thank you brother Tareck for coming to share this beautiful moment for those of us who love soccer. Venezuela will always thank Diego for his friendship and solidarity with us and especially with Commander Chávez and with our brother Maduro”.

However, the daughter of Hugo Chávez, Maria Gabriela Chavez Colmenaresdisowned the video on Twitter, calling it “grotesque”.

Simple: The best way to honor Commander Chávez is by following his example of life, humility and dedication. NEVER making a grotesque video of some dumb superheroes. It is a lack of respect to the memory of my father!! CHAVEZ LIVES IN THE SOUL OF HIS PEOPLE!! — M. Gabriela Chávez C. (@ Maby80) November 28, 2022

“Simple: The best way to honor Commander Chávez is by following his example of life, of modesty Y delivery”, he wrote, in what seemed like a veiled criticism of the Maduro government. “NEVER making a grotesque video of some dumb superheroes. It is a lack of respect to the memory of my father!! CHAVEZ LIVES IN THE SOUL OF HIS PEOPLE of him! ”, he concluded.

