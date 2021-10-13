a Venezuelan international airport will accept payments in Bitcoin

It appears that a large international airport in Venezuela is preparing to start accepting cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) for ticket payments and other services.

The Simón Bolívar International Airport is working to introduce crypto payments in accordance with local industry standards, regional news agency El Siglo reported Sunday. Also known as Maiquetia, the airport is located in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela.

According to Freddy Borges, director of Maiquetia, the airport intends to accept several cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Dash and the Venezuelan digital currency anchored to oil, the Petro. Borges explained that the airport administration will introduce new payment options in coordination with Venezuela’s National Superintendence of Crypto Assets and Related Activities.

The introduction of crypto payments at Maiquetia airport will demonstrate the company’s commitment to advance towards international standards and promote the adoption of digital currencies, Borges said. According to the director, the crypto payment option will benefit foreign tourists, including those from Russia.

Loading... Advertisements

“We must make progress in these new economic and technological systems to be accessible,”Borges would have declared.

The news emerges as Venezuela continues experiments on central bank digital currency (CBDC). Indeed, on 1 October, the country’s central bank launched the digital Venezuelan bolivar. Unlike a CBDC, which is pegged to Venezuela’s national currency, Petro is an oil-backed cryptocurrency launched by the government in February 2018.

Related: BitMEX CEO predicts Bitcoin will be legal tender in five countries by the end of 2022

In recent years, several airports and airlines around the world have explored ways to introduce crypto payments and blockchain-based features, offering better options for cash payments and improving customer verification services, including COVID test results. -19. In March, Latvian airline airBaltic began accepting Ether (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE) as payment currencies for tickets, after launching crypto payments in 2014.