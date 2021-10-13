News

a Venezuelan international airport will accept payments in Bitcoin

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

It appears that a large international airport in Venezuela is preparing to start accepting cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) for ticket payments and other services.

The Simón Bolívar International Airport is working to introduce crypto payments in accordance with local industry standards, regional news agency El Siglo reported Sunday. Also known as Maiquetia, the airport is located in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela.

According to Freddy Borges, director of Maiquetia, the airport intends to accept several cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Dash and the Venezuelan digital currency anchored to oil, the Petro. Borges explained that the airport administration will introduce new payment options in coordination with Venezuela’s National Superintendence of Crypto Assets and Related Activities.

The introduction of crypto payments at Maiquetia airport will demonstrate the company’s commitment to advance towards international standards and promote the adoption of digital currencies, Borges said. According to the director, the crypto payment option will benefit foreign tourists, including those from Russia.

Loading...
Advertisements

We must make progress in these new economic and technological systems to be accessible,”Borges would have declared.

The news emerges as Venezuela continues experiments on central bank digital currency (CBDC). Indeed, on 1 October, the country’s central bank launched the digital Venezuelan bolivar. Unlike a CBDC, which is pegged to Venezuela’s national currency, Petro is an oil-backed cryptocurrency launched by the government in February 2018.

Related: BitMEX CEO predicts Bitcoin will be legal tender in five countries by the end of 2022

In recent years, several airports and airlines around the world have explored ways to introduce crypto payments and blockchain-based features, offering better options for cash payments and improving customer verification services, including COVID test results. -19. In March, Latvian airline airBaltic began accepting Ether (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE) as payment currencies for tickets, after launching crypto payments in 2014.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
668
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
536
News

Cinema, all films out in October
447
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
388
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
342
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
310
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
307
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
294
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
288
News

The films coming to theaters in October 2021, from No time to die to Venom 2
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top