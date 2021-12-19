A very bizarre Christmas / On Rai 2 a film to enter the festive atmosphere

A very bizarre Christmas, Rai 2 film directed by Colin Theys

A very bizarre Christmas goes on the air on Rai 2 today, 19 December 2021, starting from 2.35 pm. It is a film directed by director Colin Theys. He is a classic small-screen filmmaker, also known in Italy with various productions both in television series and in feature films for TV; we remember him in ‘Christmas at Pemberley Manor’, ‘A reindeer under the tree’, then a full-fledged Christmas director who, however, has left important imprints in other genres as well.

Andromeda / Su Rete 4 afternoon dedicated to the cinema of the past

Among these also ‘In the deep darkness’, a horror, the opposite of the mood full of feelings and sighs of Christmas, or in ‘Banshee !!!’, still a horror, a trend that marked its beginnings.

A very bizarre Christmas, the plot of the film: Kate doesn’t like Christmas, but …

Let’s now read the plot from A very bizarre Christmas. Kate Holiday doesn’t love Christmas and just this year, after being dumped by her boyfriend, with whom she was madly in love, does not want to know about decorated trees, festoons, lights, Christmas carols and everything that reminds her of this holiday that she will spend alone. In fact, she is not entirely alone: ​​Kate is a very good pastry shop and throws herself headlong into her work, so that the Christmas atmosphere, however, does not disturb her as she remains focused and extraneous to gifts, exchanges of gifts, family invitations.

007 danger zone / On Network 4 Timothy Dalton is James Bond

Cynical, but more than anything else disillusioned, Kate will have to deliver on Christmas Eve an order of fifteen thousand cookies which for her represent a huge job that will give her however, if she makes the delivery in time, an excellent remuneration and will put her in the spotlight. of his work.

The work is not at all easy however, Kate is alone and, throwing her there, in a shop where toys are sold, expresses the desire that a wooden puppet can help her in her task to the limit of the impossible. The next morning she enters the laboratory and the puppet has come to life, ready to help her in satisfying her desire to succeed in the work task, but with the dual purpose of bringing her back to believe in the magic of Christmas.

Daddy’s Home 2 / On Italia 1 the film with Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED