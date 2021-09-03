A very good Giancarlo Giannini and Stefania Sandrelli (On Friday 3 September 2021)

On 3 September 1982 in the center of Palermo, General Carlo Alberto Dalla Chiesa was killed in an ambush organized by the Cosa Nostra, together with his wife Emanuela and escort agent Domenico Russo. Read also ›“ Captivity ”: Mafia women tell their stories. The documentary is on Chili, CG DigItal and iTunes Tonight, in homage to the figure of the prefect who fought against the mafia, Canale 5 re-proposes the 2007 miniseries Il Generale Dalla Chiesa, dedicated to the man who served the state and who 39 years ago he was killed with a Kalashnikov in Via Carini. … Read about iodonna

TeleCouncil : An anniversary that is always very sad, an important testimony. # Canale5 this evening remembers General Carlo … – RMVGIF : RT @RMVGIF: Giancarlo Giannini (Pasqualino Settebellezze – 1975) – elisa53170214 : Mariangela Melato and Giancarlo Giannini ?? – MediasetPlay : From today, in prime time on # Canale5 and streaming on Mediaset Infinity, the miniseries with Giancarlo will be broadcast… – the mixture : Tonight Canale 5 re-proposes the miniseries ‘Il Generale Dalla Chiesa’ with Giancarlo Giannini –

Latest News from the network: Giancarlo Giannini General Dalla Chiesa: today Friday 3 September on Canale5 the memory of the extraordinary prefect The cast of the film consists of Giancarlo Giannini who plays Gen. Carlo Alberto Dalla Chiesa, Stefania Sandrelli as the first wife of General Dora Fabbo Dalla Chiesa, while …

Tonight on TV, today Friday 3 September on Canale 5 ‘General Dalla Chiesa’: the plot and the true story Tonight on TV, Friday 3 September 2021, on Canale 5 will be broadcast ‘General Dalla Chiesa’, the film by Giorgio Capitani in which the protagonist Giancarlo Giannini plays the role of General Carlo Alberto Dalla Chiesa, father of Rita, who fought the mafia and terrorism. Frizzi, Rita Dalla Chiesa moved on TV: ‘I always dream of Fabrizio, I …

General Dalla Chiesa: tonight Canale 5 pays homage to the man killed by the mafia 39 years after his death

