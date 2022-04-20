A “very hard moment” for democracy in Central America? – Free Press

“Populists seeking to enthrone themselves in power” threaten the fragile democracies, some recently consolidated after emerging from their darkest episodes such as the wars in El Salvador and Nicaragua.

Central America is experiencing one of its most difficult moments due to acts of authoritarianism and human rights violations, according to experts consulted by the Voice of America.

A reflection of this is that at least four of the seven Central American countries, Guatemala, Honduras —led at the time by former president Juan Orlando Hernández—, El Salvador and Nicaragua were not invited to the Summit for Democracy held at the end of 2021 by the United States government.

The expert Manuel Orozco, director of the Migration, Remittances and Development program of the Inter-American Dialogue, based in Washington DC, comments that the political situation in the region shows signs of destabilization that, in some cases, may be “irreversible” in the medium term. term, such as the current concentration of powers in El Salvador at the hands of President Nayib Bukele, who calls himself “the cool” region of.

According to Orozco, the president is leading the country to “impunity in the absence of institutional checks and balances, accompanied by censorship and criminalization.”

Recently, the Bukele government, through the Parliament controlled by his party, decreed an emergency regime after an escalation of murders at the end of March; In addition to this, the legislature approved a series of reforms to the Penal Code jail sentences for the media or journalists who reproduce information or messages from the gangs.

For Juan Pappier, senior researcher at the Americas Division of Human Rights Watchwith measures of this style, “Bukele has managed in record time to dismantle the country’s democratic institutions.”

The decision to impose a state of emergency, assured Pappier to the voice of america“has suspended the fundamental rights of Salvadorans and (…) opens the door to all kinds of abuses and violations of human rights.”

The figure of Bukele is not isolated, the researcher pointed out, but is part of a “very hard moment [y] very worrying in terms of human rights” that Central America is going through.

Eric Olson, a researcher at the Seattle International Foundationfor whom in recent months there has been a “reversal in the issue of democracy and the independence of the control mechanisms of the States” in the region.

The most paradigmatic case, Olson assured the VOA, is that of Nicaragua, where the social and political crisis that began in 2018 has continued. Added to this case are those of El Salvador and Guatemala, where Olson points out that there is a democratic backsliding.

In these countries, he said, “democratic institutions have been deliberately politicized and weakened in recent months.” The reduction of independence in the judicial branch is a common denominator in these governments, Olson pointed out.

“Particularly with the lack of independence of the public ministries (…) the way in which they have politicized the courts and laws with the intention of weakening civil society and limiting freedom of expression from Nicaragua to Guatemala,” he added.

In Guatemala, several former prosecutors have been forced to leave the country because of the persecution they face. The United States government expressed his concern for the lack of progress in anti-corruption efforts and added two officials from the Alejandro Giammattei administration to a list of Anti-Democratic and Corrupt Actors: the prosecutor Consuelo Porras and the secretary general of the Public Ministry, Ángel Arnoldo Pineda.

so far this year, at least 15 justice officials They have fled Guatemala to the United States and other countries due to the cases opened against those who worked on cases of the International Commission against Impunity (CICIG), which was closed in 2019, during the government of former President Jimmy Morales.

Although the Guatemalan government has denied the accusations, Brian Nichols, Undersecretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs of the Department of State, in a telephone press conference indicated that they had “great concerns that the fight against corruption has not advanced as it should and we would like to see concrete steps”.

In the government of Alejandro Giammattei, there is an alliance “of corrupt sectors, both in the State and in the private sector, that have dedicated themselves to persecuting the honest judges and prosecutors in the country to guarantee impunity and thereby they have put in place the rule of law and have strongly weakened judicial independence and democratic institutions”, according to Pappier.

Erika Guevara-Rosas, director for the Americas at Amnesty International, assesses that the situation in Central America is going through a growth of authoritarian populist leaders.

These political figures, Guevara pointed out, are attractive to a “population that is subjected to the violation of its human rights” where these leaders “present simple solutions to complex problems, where the roots and structural causes are not being addressed.”

Guevara-Rosas gives as an example the case of Bukele, who, as part of a package of reforms approved at the end of March, passed an amendment to the Juvenile Criminal Law that establishes prison for minors from the age of 12, with sentences up to 10 years.

“In El Salvador the issue of violence has its causes in inequalities, in poverty and in the violence that even the authorities themselves have exercised,” stressed Guevera-Rosas, “it is these girls, boys, adolescents who have been subjected to the forced recruitment to sexual violence, among others, without the State considering comprehensive response policies,” he added.