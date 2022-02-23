a very interesting proposal from Europe appeared to Qatar’s proposal

The Peruvian National Team will play the last double date of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers in a month and one of the fixed ones in the assembly of Ricardo Gareca continues without a team: Yoshimar Yotún has not played at club level since last November.

After not renewing with Cruz Azul, a team with which he won a title in the Liga MX and in which he was from the beginning of 2019, the left-handed midfielder of La Blanquirroja considered some alternatives but none were concrete.

However, in recent years it was known that “Yoshi” would have very advanced talks with a Qatari league club, known not for its football level but for its purchasing power.

Thus, it was expected that in the following hours the Qatari squad would be known; Nevertheless, libero He learned through his journalist Gustavo Peralta that his future in the Middle East is not finalized.

“Although there is a very good and important offer from a Qatari club, in the last few hours a very tempting option from Europe has appeared for Yoshimar Yotún. It is not a top league, but he likes it a lot and progress is being made. Key hours”expressed on Twitter.