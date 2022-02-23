a very interesting proposal from Europe appeared to Qatar’s proposal

The Peruvian National Team will play the last double date of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers in a month and one of the fixed ones in the assembly of Ricardo Gareca continues without a team: Yoshimar Yotún has not played at club level since last November.
YOU CAN SEE Chilean journalist is hopeful in Peru: “If they beat Uruguay, we can get into the playoffs”
After not renewing with Cruz Azul, a team with which he won a title in the Liga MX and in which he was from the beginning of 2019, the left-handed midfielder of La Blanquirroja considered some alternatives but none were concrete.
However, in recent years it was known that “Yoshi” would have very advanced talks with a Qatari league club, known not for its football level but for its purchasing power.
Thus, it was expected that in the following hours the Qatari squad would be known; Nevertheless, libero He learned through his journalist Gustavo Peralta that his future in the Middle East is not finalized.
“Although there is a very good and important offer from a Qatari club, in the last few hours a very tempting option from Europe has appeared for Yoshimar Yotún. It is not a top league, but he likes it a lot and progress is being made. Key hours”expressed on Twitter.
Yotún and La Blanquirroja will visit Uruguay in Montevideo next Thursday, March 24. Five days later, they will host Paraguay at the National Stadium.