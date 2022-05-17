A very muscular new star joins the cast of Fast & Furious 10

Vin Diesel surprised all fans of the Fast & Furious franchise in April by unveiling an Instagram photo alongside Brie Larson, known to the general public for her role as Captain Marvel. We saw them laughing their heads off, the photo accompanied by a text: “(…) you see this angel over my shoulder who makes me die of laughter, you say to yourself ‘it’s Captain Marvel’ . (…) However, what you don’t see is that this is the character you will be introduced to in Fast 10.”

After emphasizing how “timeless” and “incredible” his arrival will be in the franchise (later adding several compliments to him), he ends his message with a benevolent: “Welcome to the Brie family”. actress said she was very happy to join the Fast & Furious franchise: “Excited, don’t even begin to ask me how I feel about joining the ‘Fast Family’. Thank you for welcoming me with so much kindness and enthusiasm.”

With Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman) announced recently, the arrival of Brie Larson seriously inflated the cast of Fast & Furious. Especially since we already knew the key roles of the saga would resume their roles: Vin Diesel will obviously return as Dominic (Dom) Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Leety Ortiz, Ludacris as Tej Parker, Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce… a nearly complete cast.

While Vin Diesel tried, in vain, to bring back Dwayne Johnson, it is finally another actor with generous biceps who will join Fast & Furious 10 : Alan Ritchson. At 39, the one who needed a good international notoriety this year by camping Jack Reacher in the Prime Video series will therefore join the big Fast & Furious family. The tenth film will be released on May 24, 2023 and it will be directed by Frenchman Louis Leterrier (The carrier, Elusive, Far from the ring road…)