A very rare coin from two thousand years ago was found in Jerusalem: “Discovered by a little girl”

A rare archaeological find found by chance by a little girl. It happened to Jerusalem where the little Israeli accidentally discovered one 2000 year old silver coin during the archaeological excavations conducted in the so-called ‘City of David’ located on the slopes of the Old City. This was announced by the Israeli authority for archeology. According to the researchers, the coin is considered particularly rare for two reasons. The first concerns the written in archaic Hebrew that appear to you. On one side is written ‘Second year’ (ie second year of the revolt against the Romans, in the years 67-68 AD), and on the other ‘Jerusalem the holy.

The second reason concerns the coin material, composed of pure silver. “Of the many thousands of coins of that era found so far – noted Dr. Robert Kool, head of the Numismatics Department of the Israeli Archaeological Authority – only 30 dating back to the years of the Great Uprising were made of silver. One of the hypotheses is that the coin, which weighs 14 grams, was minted in the perimeter of the Temple of Jerusalem where there were probably stocks of silver..

Last updated: Tuesday 23 November 2021, 18:30



