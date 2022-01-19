A very rare Ferrari Enzo destroyed, 3.5 million euros disintegrated

Judged by many as one revolutionary hypercar also thanks to the absence of an imposing wing, the Ferrari Enzo was shown to the public for the first time in 2002 and was the first supercar with V12 engine to inherit part of the Formula 1 technology. For the uninitiated, this is a very rare model, produced in just 399 specimens.

In the past few hours a serious accident involved one of the three Dutch specimens, sinister which led to the complete destruction of the Modenese supercar. The dynamics are still to be clarified, it is assumed that the driver was carrying out a test ride and lost control in a curve, perhaps due to the slippery road surface. FerrariChat enthusiasts believe a dealership mechanic was behind the wheel Ferrari of Hilversum. The greatest damage is located on the front passenger side, a section in which the bodywork is particularly destroyed. There are no images of the interiors, but the presence of the airbag suggests that the impact against the tree occurred at high speed.

The Ferrari Enzo, like most hypercars of this caliber, is capable of a top speed of 350 km / h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.1 seconds. There is no information on the condition of the driver and it is not known whether a passenger was also present in the passenger compartment. At the moment it is unclear what will become of this supercar from over 3 million euros, the hope is to see it again soon on the road, perhaps in the hands of the lucky (or actually unlucky) owner.