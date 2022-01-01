World

A very rare tiger is born in the London Zoo, a camera captures its extraordinary first minutes of life



London Zoo celebrated the birth of one of the rarest tigers in the world, as part of a global effort to save endangered species. The zoo footage shows Gaysha, a ten-year-old Sumatran tiger, cleaning and feeding her little cub, hours after her birth in the early hours of December 12. Sumatran tigers from Indonesia are the rarest and smallest subspecies of tiger. The latest figures suggest that only 300 remain in the wild. The eyes of newborn tigers remain closed for the first few days after birth and the cub will remain hidden in the den until the first vaccinations, when veterinarians and zookeepers can also determine its sex. However, the zoo’s hidden camera managed to capture some key moments, including the first shaky steps. Caretaker Lucy Reed said, “The little puppy is doing really well and is under the excellent care of his mom.” “At the moment – continues the caretaker – while we are still keeping an eye on the situation via the surveillance camera, we are also making sure not to disturb the family so that they can bond”. The birth of the cub is a real boost to the global program that works with zoos around the world to protect the species and raise new animals. Facebook / ZLS London Zoo


