a very serious case – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
A well-known drug, useful for treating respiratory tract infections, is nowhere to be found in all – or almost all – pharmacies in Italy. It is about Zithromax, one of the most prescribed medicines against the symptoms of Covid. The packages are disappearing from the shelves just as Omicron raises the number of infections. What is it specifically? An antibiotic that fights upper respiratory infection. This is why it has also been included among the treatment protocols drawn up by the Ministry of Health.

“I do the order every day, three times a day, but there’s nothing to do. We are networked with suppliers from all over Italy, Brescia, Bologna, Foggia, Pisa. But it is not found, “he explained to Republic a Roman pharmacist, Dr. Pietro Minonzi. The problem, however, does not only concern Zithromax, but also the equivalent drug. And the situation appears even more dramatic for the pediatric formulation, the one in syrup.

Panic has also broken out on social media. In several Facebook groups, for example, they started desperate appeals and advice on where to find the latest bottles available. One case, in particular, highlights the drama of the situation. In Sperlonga – says the newspaper directed by Molinari – the mother of two children aged 2 and 6 with Covid, after days of research, asked the people of the web for help. And a volunteer from Naples left his home to bring the medicines to the family. In the meantime, Federfarma also does not know when and if the drug will return to the shelves.

