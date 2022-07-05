a very tender new image revealed

Avatar 2 never ceases to reveal itself. Empire magazine has just released a very tender new image from the film. Decryption.

In 2009, Avatar by James Cameron became one of the highest-grossing blockbusters in the history of Hollywood cinema. We discovered a relatively unknown actor, Sam Worthington, in the skin of Jake Sully, a paraplegic soldier embarked on Pandora where he befriends the Na’vi people whose customs he will end up marrying, at the same time as he will fall in love with an inhabitant of the planet, Neyrtiri (Zoe Saldana). At the end of this first adventure, the Marine chooses to exist only in the form of his avatar out of love for the one who will become his companion.

This year, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprise their roles in Avatar 2. The duo will share the poster with other actors from the first film, including Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, and Matt Gerald, or even the emblematic Sigourney Weaver who will interpret a brand new character. New faces will also be appearing on Pandora, including Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, and Vin Diesel. Headliners briefly seen in a first trailer released in May. At the beginning of July, the magazine Empire reveals to us the future of Pandora by posting a photo of Jake Sully and Neytiri’s family, consisting of biological children (Neteyam, Lo’ak and Tuktirey) and a young adopted teenager, Kiri, played by Weaver.

Avatar 2 will be placed under the sign of the family

Set more than ten years after the events shown in the first film, Avatar 2 will show how Jake and Ney’tiri” do everything to stay as united as possible ”, according to the official synopsis of the film. The small tribe will unfortunately be forced to leave their home and go into exile in remote areas of Pandora. During this journey, Jake will have to face a ” ancient threat », leading « an uphill war against humans as he tries to integrate the clan of the Metkayinas, a people notably inspired by the Maori. action adventure movie, The Way of the Water promises to be fabulous family entertainment. See you at the cinema on December 14!