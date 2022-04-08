a victim of hyperinflation turned bitcoiner

Ricardo Salinas, the third richest man in Mexico, took to the stage of the Bitcoin Conference 2022 in Miami today to narrate part of his own story. He exposed how he experienced inflation firsthand. Although currently 60% of his properties are in bitcoin, enough to protect himself from hyperinflation.

In fact, Salinas made it clear that hopes to see the world bitcoinized and that’s why he launched to the audience: “sell all your shitcoins and buy bitcoin”.

The owner of Banco Azteca de México took advantage of his participation in one of the most important events in the cryptocurrency ecosystem to warn about what he calls “fiat fraud” and the devastation that is leaving the traditional financial system.

Advertising

It is a situation that you already know, because the salary that I earned in 1980 it was reduced from USD 2,000 to USD 20 in a period of 6 years. “That’s hyperinflation and I’ve been a victim of it, so I have a big grudge against fiat money,” he said during her speech.

He recounted all the evils he experienced when the Mexican government devalued the national currency and, as a consequence, his father’s company went bankrupt because he had taken a multimillion-dollar loan. He sees that this story is now repeating itself in Americawhere “the numbers may change but the graph is the same.”

warned that the dollar is in frank devaluation due to the measures that the institutions have taken responsible for governing the economy. “What they are doing is printing money out of thin air and then giving fake credit,” he added.

Advertising

All bitcoiners are heretics of the dollar religion

So without much hesitation he showed an image with what he called the “high priests of the fiat religion.” In it were Agustín Carstens, director of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS); Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank and Janet Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury of the United States.

But their religion is not tolerant and they hate anyone who is a heretic. I see a lot of heretics in this room today and that’s good, but you have to know what the next trick these people have up their sleeve is. They call it with a very nice acronym CBDC that stands for Central Bank Digital Currency, which is even worse than the dollar because with it they will have control of everything that people can spend or not. In addition, they will be tracking 100% of all your expenses and what you spend and how you spend it. They are pretty diabolical people Ricardo Salinas Pliego, during the Bitcoin Conference 2022.

Ricardo Salinas recommended everyone to part with their fiat and buy bitcoin to protect themselves from inflation. Source: Twitter/TheBitcoinConf.

First of all, Salinas iinvited attendees to take refuge in bitcoin, especially older people and those with fewer resources who really want to live off their savings. He thinks that, at a certain moment, they can lose everything due to inflation.

“We can buy bitcoin and sell all the coins we have today and that way we won’t be afraid of dollar fraud, because this thing is literally useless and doesn’t even work as toilet paper,” he said, pulling a dollar bill out of his wallet.

He confessed that he did not want to be so alarmist, but he believes it is time to reflect on the inflation that can hit any country. “Unfortunately the United States has some curtains up,” she commented, referring to the country hiding things under the dollar as the world’s reserve currency. “Bitcoin is the way to save your skin,” she concluded.