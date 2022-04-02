A victim of Julio César Chávez commented that the Mexican idol had no punch

In the last ones, a rival of Julio César Chávez commented that against him he did not lose because of the power of his blows, but rather due to fatigue.

Definitely Julio César Chávez is one of the most important fighters in the history of Mexico after making the fans vibrate with huge fast-track victories. However, for Mario Martínez he did not win because of his punch, since he does not consider that he was a knockout boxer but rather a fighter who won through fatigue.

Throughout his career, the Obregón fighter left no question as to how he had won each of his fights. In turn, fight by fight, the expeller earned the love of the fans because he did not stop giving a show against rivals who seemed to have victory in their hands, but that ended up escaping them as happened to Maldrick Taylor.

On the other hand, the one who commented that his punch was not one of the dangerous ones he faced was the Mexican Mario Martínez with whom he fought in September 1984 for the WBC Super Featherweight World Title. “He wasn’t a hard hitting fighter. But he was a fighter who was pushy, he was going after you, after you.”expressed the Azabache Martínez in dialogue with Izquierdaz.

And I add: “Maybe that was what tired me. She wouldn’t stop throwing punches and she would also take a lot of punches.”. On the other hand, in the interview he points out that he had never been thrown until that fight and that he could not believe the resistance he had to his blows. “I said: this bastard, how can he stand it? I don’t hit slowly, I also had my punch, but he endured. There were very few times that they knocked him down and he was actually a very good fighter. He turned out to be a very good fighter.”he remembered.

