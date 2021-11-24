a video appears, it had been in storage for weeks

Spartak Moscow after the victory over Napoli in the Europa League continues to make fun of their opponents and Luciano Spalletti. And a curious video also appears.

Beyond the damage the mockery. The Spartak Moscow not only has it trimmed to the Naples the second defeat in as many Europa League matches, but then made fun of the Azzurri again. An incandescent atmosphere on and off the pitch in Moscow, just as it had happened in the first leg match played at the Maradona in Naples. And the Russian club has again targeted Luciano Spalletti by bringing out a particular video for the occasion. It seems to be this (but never say never), the latest episode of a series of social teasing by the red and white club.

Just as happened in Naples, where Spalletti had complained about the constant provocations of a member of the opposing bench, even at Spartak there were moments of tension. The blue coach did not like the attitude of the opponents who in the second half, in difficulty due to the great pressure of the guests in search of a draw, took advantage of all possible opportunities to waste time with great malice. His vehement protests that cost him the yellow. Then, in the proverbial third time, it was time to say goodbye, Spalletti refused to exchange high fives with his opponent Rui Vitoria, who was banned.

A situation justified by the Napoli coach, as a sort of lesson to the offender opponent not to greet him at the start of the match. Here then is that Spartak used the screen of that scene to take revenge in the post-match on Twitter, making an encore with respect to the teasing of the first leg (when the reference to Spalletti’s famous outburst at the time of Zenit arrived) against the opponent “destroyed on and off the pitch“. As if that were not enough, here is also the advice to the Napoli players to wear a clown mask and not the one from the movie” V for Vendetta “as someone had hypothesized on the eve.

Over here? Not yet seen that Spartak has shown that the desire to mock Spalletti and Napoli was premeditated. For the occasion, a video relating to the first leg match and in particular to the controversies after the final whistle was uploaded, with the Napoli coach angry at a collaborator of Rui Vitoria with a pointing finger and an appointment at the match of return: “See you in Moscow“. And on the Spartak Twitter profile here is the montage with this video and another of a cinematic press conference in which it says”Ladies and gentlemen, we got it“. Between the Russians and Napoli, the account is open.