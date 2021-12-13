a video compares the Unreal Engine 5 with reality – Nerd4.life

The YouTube channel ElAnalistaDeBits compared some sequences of the interactive experience Matrix: The awakening, made withUnreal Engine 5, with the reality, that is with the analogous sequences of the film Matrix. Not only that, the places where the game is set were compared with some photos of the real places and objects from which the 3D models were born.

The comparison is truly impressive and shows how Matrix: Awakening offers a level of detail that is very close to photorealism. Sure, the differences between real and virtual are still there, but the work done is truly something incredible and we imagine that for many it would be difficult to determine what is real from what is virtual at first glance.

Of course it is complicated that a similar graphic level is reached in the short term by a complete video game, given that many more factors should be considered, including game systems that suck resources, but let’s imagine that some large production may aspire to propose something similar, maybe using the latest Epic Games engine.

At the end, that the beta of Unreal Engine 5 is available for free and can be downloaded directly from the Epic Games client. Also Matrix: Awakening is completely free and you can play it on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. If you don’t feel like doing it, watch the video at the head of the news which is still great to notice some details that might otherwise go unnoticed.