a video confirms it – Nerd4.life

Spider-Man will have a history in Marvel’s Avengers, although as known it will be an exclusive of the versions PS5 and PS4 of the game: this is confirmed by the latest War Table created by Crystal Dynamics to illustrate the contents of the Christmas period.

Doubts and the inevitable disappointment arose when IGN reported that Spider-Man will not have dedicated story missions in Marvel’s Avengers and that any narrative elements would be told via static images.

We do not know where exactly this information came from, which according to the quotes were pronounced by the developers themselves, given that in our preview of Spider-Man for Marvel’s Avengers we had talked about how the story of the Wallramp is grafted into the campaign, along the lines of the events dedicated to Hawkeye, Kate Bishop and Black Panther.

From this point of view the War Table is quite clear and tells of how the Spider-Man represented in the game is in his twenties and becomes aware of some dangerous plans of the AIM that he is absolutely determined to foil.

To succeed in the enterprise, however, he will need the help of the Avengers, and not only: Liz Allen, equipped in the title of Crystal Dynamics with a design close to that of the film Spider-Man: Homecoming, will provide her own support for the mission.