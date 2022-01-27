A video demonstrates the operation of Tesla’s HEPA filter and Bioweapon Defense Mode

Tesla introduced the Bioweapon Defense Mode at first in the Model X alone, then also in the other cars, with the exception of the Model 3, due to lack of space. This is a system that should guarantee complete filtration of the outside air, keeping the passenger compartment pressurized and away from pollutants and even pathogens, with an effectiveness of 99.97%.

Elon Musk strongly wanted this system on board, but he gave Cesare what Cesare did: the idea was suggested to him by the co-founder of Google, Larry Page. The system based on a series of filters HEPA, significantly larger than those normally found in cars, also mounted in series, so much so that they are “100 times more effective“.

In one of his rare official videos, Tesla has now decided to visually show the effectiveness of the system, using a Model Y, which is equipped as standard:

The car locked in an inflatable balloon, together with another vehicle used as a comparison, and has to deal with the emissions of colored smoke. It is clearly seen that the pressurization of the Bioweapon Defense Mode prevents smoke from penetrating, and the air passes exclusively through the filter. In the control vehicle, on the other hand, there are significant infiltrations.

At the end of the video we also see how the system was built, and its size stands out when compared with normal cabin filters from the automotive world.