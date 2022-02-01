a video for the mod that remastered the Konami game – Nerd4.life

Silent Hill 2 Enhanced Edition is an interesting project by mod pointing to remaster Konami’s original game, or at least make it more enjoyable as far as graphics are concerned, by increasing its resolution and applying various improvements, as shown in the video presentation above.

The mod in question is currently in working phase and it does not have a definitive version, however, it already applies a number of improvements to the base of the game, of which we can see some results in the video. Silent Hill 2 Enhanced Edition will soon have a wizard system to allow easier installation, while in the near future adjustments are also planned from the audio point of view.

The video refers, in particular, to the current state of development of the mod and the objectives achieved so far. It is possible to see some gameplay scenes from the game with the mod applied, also the areas in which the developers are currently concentrating are communicated, namely in particular theoptimization to increase stability by exploiting different CPU cores or on a single core, without running into an overload of work on the processor.

You can find all the information on the project in question on the official website of Silent Hill 2 Enhanced Edition, from where it is also possible to proceed with the download of the non-definitive version of the mod, waiting for the next updates coming.