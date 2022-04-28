A video from the Prosecutor’s Office shows Debanhi Escobar running in the motel shortly before he died

Debanhi Escobar entered the Nueva Castilla Motel compound running and looked into the closed restaurant minutes before he died, according to a video shown this Wednesday afternoon by the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office. The images belong to the security cameras of the establishment, which initially claimed not to have any record of the young woman, but after social and media pressure for the case they have been released in recent days. They are not new images – the family had access to them on Monday and commented on them – but it is the first time they have been shown publicly. The attorney general, cornered by the escalation of errors in the investigation, has also announced the dismissal of two officials in his charge, the head of Anti-kidnapping, and the Search for Disappeared Persons.

The Debanhi case continues to reveal deep cracks in the institutions in Nuevo León, despite the latest attempts to correct the mistakes made. Especially one: how was it possible that they found the body of the young woman in the cistern of an enclosure that had been searched four times. The State, the industrial bastion of the country, has become the epicenter of a crisis of missing and murdered women – there are more than 47 who disappeared this year and have not yet been found – and the Government, led by Samuel García, tries against the clock to cushion the blows he has received due to the outrage after the last two bodies of girls found, that of Debanhi, and before that, that of María Fernanda Contreras, 27 years old.

In the videos that the Prosecutor’s Office has projected, one is striking in which Debanhi is observed running around the circular building of the (abandoned) motel restaurant. The images, like the case, again throw up more unknowns that have not been resolved by the authorities. Why was she running, was she, was she being chased, was she running from something or someone? The Prosecutor’s Office has not been able to answer these questions, because the few images that she has, as they point out, do not show anyone other than the girl. In another video, Debanhi looks out the door of the restaurant and this is the last image of her shortly before she died. It was 4:54 a.m. on April 9.

Faced with questions from the press about the cause of death and the request to make more details of the autopsy public, the authorities have asked for time. A strong blow to the head is currently the only reason for the death of the young woman, waiting for the victim’s father, Mario Escobar, to release more data from the autopsy with an independent expert he requested after the official one. Well, at the moment it is not known if Debanhi suffered sexual abuse before he died or not, a fact that would be key to pointing to femicide.

After the repeated clumsiness of the Nuevo León officials, including the prosecutor, Gustavo Adolfo Guerrero, the deputy prosecutor, Luis Enrique Orozco, and even the Secretary of Security, Aldo Fasci, who treated the issue with little sensitivity from the beginning, even insinuating before of time the possible “accident” of the young woman, the Prosecutor’s Office has chosen to appoint a woman as spokesperson for the case. The new spokesperson for the progress in the investigation will be Griselda Núñez Espinoza, head of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Femicides.

Revictimization in ‘prime time’

Debanhi’s last hours have become a macabre spectacle on local television networks. The interview with the driver, David Cuéllar, on Tv Azteca, who picked her up from the party and then abandoned her on the road in front of the motel, has only provided one irrelevant piece of information: “She was not in her five senses.” Adding even more to the re-victimization that irritates not only the young woman’s family, but also thousands of other missing and murdered women in the country. Debanhi’s friends, who sent her with the driver that night, contributed the same thing in another interview for Televisa Monterrey: “She was out of control.”

It is not the first time that in the face of the violent death of a woman in Mexico, the first culprit is the victim. Because she was drunk, because she went out partying, because she became “unbearable”, because “who knows what they gave her”, because “how bad her friends were”, also women, because “surely she fell” at the tank. There have been so many cases of murdered women in the country who have been blamed for this type of questioning, long before a minimum serious investigation has been carried out —the same thing happened with the Lesvy Berlin Osorio case, in the capital— that these attacks have become a slogan of the feminist movement.

The struggle of women in the country, stronger than ever, has allowed neither the case of Debanhi Escobar, nor that of Maria Fernanda Contreras, nor that of Yolanda Martínez (still not appearing) to become one more figure. The feminist groups in Nuevo León have provoked consecutive days of protests —two weeks ago— that have ended up setting fire to the door of the Government Palace of Samuel García and have shaken the institutions that are working these days at forced marches. Hold the victim accountable prime time it no longer works for a section of the audience.

subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS Mexico and receive all the informative keys of the news of this country