a video imagines what the series would look like with the faces of Hollywood actors

Everyone is wondering if Squid Game will have a season 2. The Korean series has surpassed all expectations, placing itself at the top of Netflix’s charts in 90 countries. This has meant that the web was filled with all kinds of things. And indeed something absurd has just arrived: a video that inserts the faces of Hollywood stars in the series.

As you can see in the video at the bottom of the article, many stars that the Youtube channel Chambungg has imagined as the protagonists of Squid Game: Keanu Reeves, Brad Pitt, Zendaya, Josh Hartnett and Danny Trejo.

After the great success it is natural for some to wonder what it would be like if Hollywood gave birth to an adaptation of the show, although in this case it would probably be better to leave things as they are. Indeed, the series has perfectly and compellingly portrayed income inequality in our late-capitalist global economy, and these themes have been so vividly brought to life, that it would be hard to imagine that any kind of adaptation could truly surpass the original. And in any case, we probably don’t feel the need.

However it is interesting for fans to take a look at what Squid Game would look like with the faces of the famous actors Hollywood: after all it costs nothing, right?

If you are curious we tell you what we thought about the series in our Squid Game review.