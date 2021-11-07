A video leak gives a quick look at the Pokédex and the Sinnoh remake map

Thanks to the circulation of some copies of the Sinnoh remakes, Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, already start to appear on the web spoilers, leak and lots of new game feature videos posted by those who are already playing – long before the official release scheduled for November 19th.

ATTENTION: the following article contains game images not officially revealed, therefore SPOILERS of Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl may be present.

Let’s start by taking a look at the game menu which does not seem to present great news compared to those expected except for the writing at the bottom that indicates our next goal for the continuation of the story (defeating the Pratopoli Gym Leader) and the Capsules with which to decorate the Poké Balls that is now accessible from here and instead of from the PC. Otherwise, the Pokémon in the team, the Bag, the Trainer Card, the Map, the Pokédex, the Settings and the Secret Gift are unchanged. At the bottom right, we note that with the R button it is possible to save.

We then continue with the Map of the Sinnoh region that does not seem to reveal the presence of mysterious events … as we imagined, in fact, both the Fullmoon Island and the New Moon Island where to find Cresselia and Darkrai are missing, and the path that leads to Shaymin. The Giratina cave is not indicated either. Let’s not lose hope because it is possible that Nintendo has blocked access to these places until day one that could be introduced with an update or, more simply, these would be unlocked in post game.

Instead, the area of ​​the Battle Tower or the Battle Park is covered by clouds, so we don’t know exactly what we will find there … for now. At the moment the map traces precisely that of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl without any addition of Pokémon Platinum.

The Team presents the 3D models on the left instead of the sprites and the presence of the portable Box is confirmed, accessible with the R key. In the Pokédex all the new 3D models, made specifically for play and equipped with new animations (probably necessary for the movement of Pokémon in the overworld and alongside the Trainer protagonist).

More and more information about Sinnoh remakes will start circulating soon, so be prepared for a wave of leaks.