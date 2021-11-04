A video of Denis Dosio from OnlyFans went viral

In these last hours the name of the very young Denis Dosio has entered the trends on Twitter. The reason? One of his hard videos published on OnlyFans but circulated off the platform

What happened to Denis Dosio and to a video published on the profile of OnlyFansunfortunately, it is a story common to many others. Although the Terms of Service for the use of the platform prevent content from crossing the boundaries of the app, users are always a little unruly or, more simply, they have no idea what the consequences are at the moment. which they insistently ask to be able to see the video.

Denis Dosio’s video coming out of OnlyFans

Denis Dosio’s name has already been tweeted thousands of times in just a few hours, along with the words: video, McDonald And chips. The glue between these terms would be a video in which the young man is the protagonist of a red light performance in which the potato chips of the well-known American Fast Food chain are directly involved. And that also explains tweets like this:

enough after the denis dosio video i will never eat french fries again in my life – kate (@imfungoo) November 4, 2021

Apparently, on the web it is a race to see who first watches this video before it is removed, even if, unfortunately, curbing the virality of a content is always very difficult or almost impossible. Dynamics such as that which then generates, in the most serious cases, phenomena such as revenge porn. In this case, it is not a private video, but a video that Denis Dosio has voluntarily posted on his channel of OnlyFans. However, as one user on Twitter noted, that was content intended to remain within the platform and aimed at people who, in order to see it, they pay.

in my opinion we shouldn’t complain to denis dosio, that video was on his fans only where people who want to see him pay to do it.

the fault lies with the people who made it run, let’s not be scandalized if we see it in tl (then on the web there are much worse things) – nicol misses h; alex stan account (@horangotangoo) November 4, 2021

Also in the OnlyFans Terms of Service it is explicitly stated that can not be done: “Reproduce, print, distribute, attempt to download, modify, create derivative works, publicly display, publicly perform, republish, download, store or transmit any Content, except as permitted by the Terms of Service”.

Denis Dosio has not yet expressed himself on his Instagram profile from 706 thousand followers, but how could he have taken the news that a video intended for a limited number of people is currently one of the most clicked (and searched) on the web?