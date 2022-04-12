A video of Neymar speaking in French resurfaces, Twitter ignites

In 2017, Neymar Jr signed with PSG against a record check of 222 million euros paid by PSG to FC Barcelona. His goal: to be the number 1 star of a project and win the Ballon d’Or and the Champions League with the capital club. Almost five years later, we can say that the mission is a failure, especially if we add to that the injuries and setbacks outside of sport. Despite everything, Neymar allowed PSG to play their first Champions League final in 2020 against Bayern Munich. When he plays at his best level, the Brazilian has very few equivalents in the world of Soccer.

But the former Barça is struggling to take care of his image. French fans criticize him in particular for still not expressing himself in French when he has been in France for almost five years now.. A sequence also resurfaced in recent hours on Twitter. Sequence in which we can see Neymar trying to speak French.

Neymar in trouble, his teammates laughing

Neymar is often described as a sensitive person in everyday life. His partners are full of praise for him. As seen in a video that resurfaced on Twitter (which dates from December 2020), Neymar attempts to read a French text for a happy Logmas.

And the least we can say is that the Brazilian finds himself in big trouble, under the somewhat mocking gaze of his partners, even if Marco Verratti encourages him to continue. See instead:

Fans react

The sequence again caused a lot of talk on social networks.

We could notably see as comments on the subject via Twitter :

“It’s very difficult to read French when you have another background… The sounds are really not the same!!!”

“People wanted to make us believe that he didn’t show that he spoke French because “the media would laugh at him” no no he’s just bad at chi**”

“Yeah he’s been in France for 6 years, I think if I went to Brazil for 6 years with the possibility of taking lessons I could speak Portuguese”

“There’s nothing funny about it, it just shows that he really doesn’t care about the club, he’s in it for the money and nothing else.”

“I can’t understand in real life apart from the ball how Neymar communicates with Mbappé??”

Neymar and his partners will have a very important match to play next Sunday evening at the Parc des Princes.

It will be the Ligue 1 Classic against Olympique de Marseille. A match always eagerly awaited by the fans of the two rival teams, who are this year at the top of the championship. However, the Parc des Princes could once again go on strike for encouragement…

