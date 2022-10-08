A video of Olivia Wilde dancing to the fullest at a Harry Styles concert goes viral

Photo credit: Mondadori Portfolio

Internet “can put a dot in the mouth” now, huh. Let us explain: after the celebration of the Venice Film Festival, in which Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde presented the movie ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ (in which she is the director), the rumors jumped. The couple did not pose together on the red carpet, it seemed that they were constantly away from each other and did not even look at each other. Had they broken up and couldn’t keep it from showing? In the middle of the 3.0 debate, ‘sprinkled’ –literally– by an alleged spit from Harry Styles on Chris Pine, we concluded that it was so and that life went on, as they say.

But it seems we were wrong, there goes that little dot! Harry Styles gave his 15th concert a few days ago at Madison Square Garden in New York and, in the crowd, Olivia gave it her all while Harry was on stage.

The video in question is all over the Internet, because many of the fans who were present there pointed their cameras at the moment. And it immediately went viral, since it silenced the aforementioned rumors (apart from the fact that we see a very cute and enjoying Olivia who represents us as a good ‘groupie’ of Harry Styles).

How rich is she? Well, as far as we know (because they haven’t told us on WhatsApp), these two are still together. And if you like this relationship, here’s a complete ‘timeline’ of the romantic journey between Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, so you can remember how it all started.

We’ll keep an eye out to see where this story takes us… By the way, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ has just been released. To the cinema to see it!