a video of the mod shows all the improvements applied – Nerd4.life

GTA 5 Definitive Edition is a remarkable one mod which does what we can easily expect from such a name, namely a general improvement of numerous technical aspects of the original game, as we can see from the presentation video above.

Almost 9 years later, the modder community continues to work on the game Rockstar Games, which in the meantime has become a real test bed for technical improvements applied in an unofficial form but which have now reached remarkable levels. Thanks to the open world, the variety of settings and also the excellent base proposed by the Rockstar original, GTA 5 has therefore become the subject of even significant reworkings, like the one present here.

The Definitive Edition mod therefore offers numerous improvements to the game’s graphics, with the replacement of the texture with others of higher quality in 2K and 4K, parallax and PRB materials in order to increase the realism and visual rendering of buildings, terrain and other elements. The modders have hand-crafted an upscale of numerous textures and specular and normal maps in the game, as well as further variations added.

To further enhance the realism effect, the mod also includes the LA Roads Remastered project, which introduces some improvements to the roads and vehicle traffic, creating a truly impressive overall effect, as seen in the video. The problem is that the mod is still in beta and is only accessible through the group’s Patreon BadassBaboon, but it’s still interesting to see what they managed to do. In the meantime, as GTA 5 continues to lead the list of the most followed games in 2021 on Twitch, we look forward to the next gen version on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.