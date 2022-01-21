a video on the 3 graphic modes present, even in ray tracing – Nerd4.life

It is not clear if these options are also present on other platforms, given that the video is dedicated exclusively to PS5, in any case the three modes in question are the following:

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will have 3 graphics modes to choose from on PS5 , based on the new trailer dedicated to these characteristics published in these hours by Sony, one of which also includes the use of ray tracing .

The details of the three options are not specified too much but they are all visible briefly in the trailer above, although obviously there is to deal with the inevitable compression of the video. Logically, the Performance mode should guarantee i 60 fps (at least as a target, net of any drops), while the other two modes could be linked to 30 fps.

The graphics mode with Ray Tracing is probably proposed as corresponding to the classic “enriched” option, which gives priority to the use of effects and perhaps with a resolution lower than 4K but with the use of checkerboarding to support ray tracing, while the resolution mode should offer a resolution to 4K (or close to that), probably lowering the frame-rate.

Yesterday we discovered that Dying Light 2: Stay Human has a script of 350,000 words and 40,000 lines of dialogue, in recent days we have also met the protagonist presented by Techland. There exit date is set for February 4, 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and later also on Nintendo Switch in the cloud.