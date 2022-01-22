a video reveals how the chase scene in Madagascar was made – Nerd4.life

Uncharted: Collection – Legacy of Thieves is a few days away and to cheer the wait IGN has published a behind the scenes video which reveals the secrets behind the famous chase scene from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, one of the most frenetic moments in the game.

In the video, the developers of Naughty Dog tell us about this long and intense sequence set in Madagascar, where Nathan Drake must drive at full speed through the paved roads and rocky terrain to escape Nadine Ross’s mercenaries and reach his brother. We learn that this part of the game was supposed to represent a “central point“in the history and relationships between the various protagonists.

“When we laid out the structure of the story, we knew where the highs and lows were and this particular sequence was the central point,” says Naughty Dog’s Shaun Escayg. “There is a great emotional charge to these brothers (Nathan and Sam) coming together. And we knew that at some point we wanted all the dynamics between the characters – Nate, Sam, Sullivan, Nadine, Rafe and the whole story. that came with it – grow up to create a “false win” moment or, if you like, something “the band is back together” style.

Making this sequence, however, was not at all easy. In the video, for example, we learn that Naughty Dog had to find solutions to make the first part compelling to give the player a sense of urgency and constant danger, at the same time dealing with the camera. In fact, framing the pursuers would have made it practically impossible for the player to be able to drive correctly, making the sequence frustrating. The solution in this case was to insert a “boss”, represented by an armored van armed with a machine gun that is positioned in front of Nathan’s Jeep or that cuts his way on several occasions, thus creating a clearly visible threat for the players, who must find ways to avoid at all costs.

Uncharted: Collection – Legacy of Thieves will be available for PS5 starting in January 28, 2022 and during the year also on PC. The collection includes remastered versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Sony recently released the launch trailer.