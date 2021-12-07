a video reveals what went wrong in the development and the future of the game – Nerd4.life

Battlefield 2042 seems to have had one development troubled to say the least, according to what was reported by the reliable journalist / insider Tom Henderson in a very in-depth video on the history of the game and the path taken from the first project to the final product, up to discussing the future of the series.

The video, shown above, lasts about half an hour and makes a very interesting overview of the background of the development of Battlefield 2042: obviously this is not official information, so they should always be taken as rumors, but the author in question can be considered quite reliable as far as the topic is concerned.

Basically, the Battlefield 2042 project went through several phases, starting from being a kind of battle royale destined to compete with the heavyweights of the genre by being transported cleanly into the Battlefield context, effectively becoming a different thing in the course of development.

Traces of these choices can be found in the absence of classes and in some multiplayer settings, in addition to the size of this, while several elements of the original battle royale concept can be found especially in the Hazard Zone mode.

Battlefield 2042, a scene from the game

In fact, the choice to make it Battlefield 2042 came only in the course of spring 2020 and the full production of the game would have started in August of the same year, thus leading to only 1 year and 3 months of production real.

The first leaked trailer, the one that was barely visible and appeared to have been stolen, was a concept composed using assets from previous chapters. Subsequently, several technical problems occurred in the development also due to the engine and a certain inexperience in use, given that according to Henderson DICE it found itself in difficulty and had to resort to external help.

Basically, DICE and EA have always found themselves behind with respect to the established objectives but a substantial delay has not been decided, opting only for a few weeks that have not been enough to get to have a perfectly complete and clean game, according to Henderson.

As for future developments, given that EA has decided to revolutionize the series by creating a universe of Battlefield, entrusting the project to Vince Zampella of Respawn, the idea is confirmed that the next chapter is intended to be a Hero Shooter, or with particular and strongly characterized characters who fight each other. According to Henderson, the connected universe is based on the depth of various specialists, with a Battlefield battle royale coming in the near future.