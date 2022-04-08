A video shows alleged violence of Jada Pinkett against Will Smith

Lto relationship between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith It may have been doomed from the start, but she seems to refuse to go through with it and leave her partner alone.

The two actors have been together since the 1990s and have three children, but Smith appears to have lived with regret. This was confirmed during the interview they did on the program “The Breakfast Club”where he shared the jealousy he had over rapper Tupac Shakur.

Jada and Tupac have been in a relationship for years, since she was children and they kept her even when she was already dating Will Smith. This feeling the actor had to live for a long time, as he stated. And after this, the problems between the two appeared, but, as told, the wife is that she would seem the “fairy tale villain“.

After what happened at the Oscars, there are reports where they speak of a Jada’s assault on Will Smith on the way to the walkNo, this as a reaction for defending her during the gala. This is related to the events that occurred during “Red Table Talk”, where the family discussed various topics.

To this we must add that Jada was caught in public committing acts of infidelity about smith. The separate relationship would be with the rapper August Alsina. But this version has been denied by Will Smith’s own wife.

The fact that a video has been leaked, showing Jada’s mistreatment of her husband, is something already known in the world of the family. On another occasion, there was talk of a material where Jada spoke loudly to Will during an argument.