a video shows the first ten minutes of gameplay – Nerd4.life

The publisher Devolver Digital has published a video with the first ten minutes of gameplay from Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem, a standalone expansion of Serious Sam 4 coming to Steam on January 25th. As you understand, the game will only be available for PC.

The footage shows Sam at the start of his new Siberian adventure. We then see him running holding his shotgun with which he wreaks havoc on several enemies, which become more and more numerous as the game progresses. The rhythms are therefore those of the original title. Even graphically there does not seem to be any big news, at least in terms of details, while the scenario appears completely new. It doesn’t seem to be a bad thing to have to fight in the middle of a snowstorm.

Be that as it may, fight after fight, Sam arrives at an old Russian plant where, guess what, he continues to slaughter enemies and make salacious jokes.

Serious Sam 4 is the latest installment in a historic first-person shooter series developed by Croteam, featuring battles against hundreds, if not thousands, of enemies simultaneously at blazing speeds across gigantic maps. It is available for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and Stadia, while the Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem expansion will only be launched on PC, as already pointed out.