a video teaser for the State of Play in February 2022 – Nerd4.life

Gran Turismo 7 will be the great protagonist of the new State of Play Sony PlayStation, set for February 2, and a short was also released for the occasion video teaser dedicated to the game in question, which you can see below in the PlayStation tweet.

It is a quick montage of scenes taken from the game, as stated in the writing taken from “cutscenes and gameplay”, probably coming from the new materials that will be published on the occasion of the State of Play.

The announcement of the new Sony event took place a few hours ago and as we have seen it is a 30-minute State of Play probably dedicated exclusively to Gran Turismo 7, according to what Sony reported. The appointment is for 23:00 on February 2, 2022, a moment in which we will get to know the new racing game from Polyphony Digital in much greater depth.

Obviously, we will follow the event live, so you can see it together with the editors of Multiplayer.it. Meanwhile, rumors have also emerged about a possible next State of Play focusing on Hogwarts Legacy and more, but we are as always at the mercy of speculation on this aspect.

What is certain is that February 2 will be the time for Gran Turismo 7, likely with the release of new videos and a new plethora of information on the ultimate racing game on the PlayStation platforms, coming to PS5 and PS4 on March 4, 2022.