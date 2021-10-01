a villain from the saga will return in the Marvel Armor Wars series

Armor Wars is one of the 31 projects that Marvel Studios has in the works and that will land, perhaps in 2022, on the Disney + streaming service. What is known about the television series is that it will star James Rhodes – longtime friend of Iron Man -, but there is still little information on the plot and its potential cast.

However, according to the famous insider Daniel Richtman, the show dedicated to War Machine and, in particular, of the leading stars. According to the source (so far always reliable), several names already known in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and appeared in the film trilogy of Iron Man with Robert Downey Jr.. Obviously, representing Tony Stark, his armor and Stark Industries themselves could return, while as regards additional characters, Ritchman spoke – without naming him – of a well-known villain.

Although his identity is therefore shrouded in mystery, among the fans the rumor is always more consistent than in Armor Wars the weapons manufacturer will be present Justin Hammer; a hypothesis that doesn’t seem so absurd, given that the character played by Sam Rockwell could, in theory, aspire to buy Stark Industries if Morgan Stark or Pepper Potts decided to leave the facility. Basically, we still don’t know how the mother and daughter reacted to Tony’s death and what future is written for them within the MCU.

Which villain from the saga of Iron Man, in your opinion, could be the protagonist in the TV series Armor Wars?

Photo: Marvel Studios

Source: Daniel Ritchman (you have to be a Patreon subscriber to listen)

