News

a villain from the saga will return in the Marvel Armor Wars series

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Iron Man: a villain of the saga will return in the Marvel Armor Wars series

Armor Wars is one of the 31 projects that Marvel Studios has in the works and that will land, perhaps in 2022, on the Disney + streaming service. What is known about the television series is that it will star James Rhodes – longtime friend of Iron Man -, but there is still little information on the plot and its potential cast.

However, according to the famous insider Daniel Richtman, the show dedicated to War Machine and, in particular, of the leading stars. According to the source (so far always reliable), several names already known in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and appeared in the film trilogy of Iron Man with Robert Downey Jr.. Obviously, representing Tony Stark, his armor and Stark Industries themselves could return, while as regards additional characters, Ritchman spoke – without naming him – of a well-known villain.

Although his identity is therefore shrouded in mystery, among the fans the rumor is always more consistent than in Armor Wars the weapons manufacturer will be present Justin Hammer; a hypothesis that doesn’t seem so absurd, given that the character played by Sam Rockwell could, in theory, aspire to buy Stark Industries if Morgan Stark or Pepper Potts decided to leave the facility. Basically, we still don’t know how the mother and daughter reacted to Tony’s death and what future is written for them within the MCU.

Which villain from the saga of Iron Man, in your opinion, could be the protagonist in the TV series Armor Wars?

Loading...
Advertisements

Photo: Marvel Studios

Source: Daniel Ritchman (you have to be a Patreon subscriber to listen)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

785
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
641
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
598
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
595
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
590
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
590
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
581
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
574
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
571
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top