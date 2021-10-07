a virtual treasure hunt launched

The opening of Fao Schwarz, one of the most famous toy stores in the world, is expected shortly in Milan. In Piazza Cordusio, a few steps from the Duomo, will open what will be the first shop in continental Europe. To celebrate the opening, the brand has launched a sort of virtual treasure hunt.

In New York, where the main office has been located since 1870, visiting the Fao Schwarz toy store is an experience that fascinates not only the little ones, but also adults. And the fame of Fao Schwarz, the chain of stores founded in 1862 in Baltimore by Frederick August Otto (hence the acronym) Schwarz, is now enormous, increased over the years by films such as “Big” with Tom Hanks. The first store of the chain in continental Europe will open shortly in Milan, the seventh ever: it will be housed in Piazza Cordusio, a few steps from the Duomo, on an area of ​​660 square meters spread over three floors.

The toy store will strategically open before Christmas

The exact date of the opening, which should in any case take place by 2021 and before Christmas, has not yet been communicated. But on the site www.faoschwarz.it, already active, a competition has been launched that anticipates the “big day”: “The grand opening is just around the corner – it is written – this year the wonderful world of FAO Schwarz arrives in Milan. Some toys they are already in town: look for them and bring them back to the shop to win the most exclusive experience of the year “. The competition is called “The game of wonders” and is a kind of virtual treasure hunt. Some of the brand’s most famous toys such as soft toys or toy soldiers have been “hidden” around Milan: by correctly answering 5 riddles focused on the most famous places in Milan, you will be able to find the hidden toys and then win, if you are lucky, some games up for grabs. In the meantime, a marketing campaign is ready to start on the streets of Milan that will mark the days that are still missing until the opening of the store.