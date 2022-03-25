A virus hunter studied the Wuhan market

Chris Newman, a wildlife biologist at the University of Oxford and co-author of one of the studies, said that in late 2019, his Chinese colleagues saw a large number of wild mammals for sale in the Huanan market. . Any one of them could have been responsible for the pandemic, Holmes said.

“There is no proof yet that it was the raccoon dogs, but they are certainly among the suspects,” he said.

Some critics have questioned how certain Holmes and his colleagues can be that an animal from Huanan was to blame. Although many of the first cases of covid were related to the market, other cases of pneumonia may not yet have been recognized as first cases of covid.

“We still know too little about the early cases – and there are likely to be more cases that we don’t know about – to draw definitive conclusions,” said Filippa Lentzos, a biosafety expert at King’s College London. “I remain open to the origins of both a natural contagion and one related to an investigation.”

Another problem: If the infected animals really started the pandemic, they will never be found. In January 2020, when China CDC investigators arrived at the market to investigate, all the animals had disappeared.

But Holmes maintains that there is more than enough evidence that animal markets could trigger another pandemic. Last month, he and his Chinese colleagues published a study on 18 species of animals that are often sold in markets, and obtained from the wild or from breeding farms.

“They were absolutely riddled with viruses,” Holmes said.

More than 100 viruses that infect vertebrates came to light, including several potential human pathogens. And some of these viruses had recently jumped the species barrier: bird flu that infects badgers, canine coronaviruses that infect raccoon dogs. Some of the animals were also sick with human viruses.