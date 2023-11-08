A vitamin reduces the risk of cancer

Science: there is one vitamins it helps reduce cancer risk And Delays or prevents the appearance of metastases,

Random studies and observations revealed how important the contribution high concentration of this nutrient For the living being. Do you already know what is the essential substance that prevents the formation of carcinogenic cells, Here we give you all the information.

Which vitamin prevents cancer?

researchers of National Cancer Institute (NIH) published a study on The relationship between the presence of vitamin D in an individual and the risk and formation of cancer or deathConducting randomized controlled and observational field work.

Variations in Vitamin D production depends on contact with mainly sunlightAlthough you can also get this nutrient in smaller amounts Eat,

Therefore, according to researchers, Vitamin D concentrations may explain cancer formation,

That is, take care of the presence of this nutrient in sufficient quantitycontributes to Disease prevention and/or delay,

know action who executes vitamin D to stop cancer,

reduces the chances of Cancer cells grow.

promotes the process of apoptosis,

limits the production of blood vessels tumora process known as angiogenesis,

delays progressive progression of tumor and presence of transformation,

prevents the formation of immune cellWhich weakens the immune system’s response to cancer.

Now, you must be wondering whether vitamin d supplementsWork the same way, with or without calcium, to be an ally in cancer prevention.

According to a report by the United States Preventive Services Commission (USPSTF), the answer is These nutrient supplements will not reduce cancer risk in general or in specific tumors.,

Which vitamin helps slow down metastasis?

Surely you must have heard about it many times transformationbut you know How does this relate to vitamin D concentrations?, Well, its presence confirmatory there is a lot Important to delay metastasis,





transformation occurs when carcinogenic cells He apart of original or primary tumorAnd run through the body spread through the bloodstream or lymphatic system new tumor In any other organ or tissue.

Studies have found that a Vitamin D deficiency may be linked to higher rates of cancer mortalityAbout 14%.

What types of cancer does Vitamin C prevent?

till vitamin C The properties are mainly attributed to Antioxidant The common cold is linked to prevention and the production of collagen and catecholamines, but an article in Revista Medica de Chile suggests that this nutrient also has beneficial effects. Cancer prevention, in addition to acting on the cardiovascular, neurodegenerative pathologies and aging.

In particular, it is provided vitamin C action of The risk of developing liver cancer is reduced after partial hepatectomy., Additionally, megadoses of this substance act as an adjunct to intravenous anti cancer treatment As radiotherapy And Chemotherapy,

What type of cancer causes low vitamin D?

According to a report by the National Library of Medicine, based on a study of 4,000 cases cancerpresence of vitamin D may be reduced at higher concentrations or Delay Colorectal Cancer, and to some extent, bladder cancer,

On the other hand, No association was found between vitamin D supplements and the risk of breast and lung cancer.,