A voice is raised to save Cristiano Ronaldo from his prison at Manchester United – Sport.fr

Pending departure from Manchester United, a new option is available to Manchester United. Saudi Arabia is reaching out to him.

Saudi Arabia wants to offer Cristiano Ronaldo! If a pharamineous proposal of 119.6 million euros over two years has been declined by the Portuguese, who would still like to play in the Champions League, the Saudi teams will not give up, they dream of enlisting the 37-year-old star.

” Currently it’s not possible because our transfer window is closed, but I would love to see a player like Cristiano (Ronaldo) play in the Saudi league. (…) This would be excellent news for everyone. (…) I’m sure everyone knows Cristiano’s achievements and records, he’s a great role model. (…) It would certainly be a very high value deal, but our clubs have been getting higher and higher revenues in recent years. I appreciate him as a player and would like to see him play in Saudi Arabia”said Yasser Almisehal, president of the Saudi federation in an interview with The Athletic.

Last track to date, the Saudi club of Al-Hilal can therefore move on while only the Chelsea Blues seem to have the preference of Cristiano Ronaldo.