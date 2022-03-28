A waitress from Palermo received a tip in bitcoin and her client’s advice went viral

It happened in a bar in Plaza Serrano, in Palermo

It’s not the first time Daniela Nazarena Oxance (23) is surprised to receive a tip from a customer. In the 6 years that she has been working as a waitress in bars and restaurants, she had times of “skinny pockets”, where few people attended and the pay was not good, but also unexpected nights; Like when two professional poker players left her $100 for her good service. But this time it was different because the gratuity he received was in bitcoin and the advice given to him by one of the diners went viral.

The incident occurred on Wednesday the 23rd at night in Kubo Bar, located in Plaza Serrano. Paul C. (32) and his friends arrived there to enjoy an outdoor dinner while They talked about their cryptocurrency assets and how to diversify and increase their profitability.

As she took the order and served the food, Nazarena (as she likes to be called) listened attentively with the intention of understanding something about this new business that she finds captivating and of which, in turn, she had no idea.

Daniela Nazarena Oxance is 23 years old and has been working as a waitress in bars and restaurants for 7

“I wish I could understand something of what they are talking about” , slipped the girl before the eyes of the boys when she approached the table again; this time to hand them the ticket.

Noticing his interest in the subject, one of the young people in the group suggested paying him an extra tip in bitcoin. “For the 700 pesos that we had already given her, we proposed to deposit USD 20 more in a virtual wallet so that she could start operating,” Paul told infobae, who quickly suggested to Nazarena that she download the same wallet that he uses.

Without hesitation, the girl asked her boss for permission to use the cell phone (she is prohibited from doing so during working hours) to download the application and thus access the tip. “The first thing she said to me was ‘Be careful, you saw how the people who always want to scam you arer’. He gave me a bad vibe but the guys did it with the best intentions. Once I installed the app, I got the option to send or receive, I put receive, I got a code, we scanned it and immediately the money was credited to my account, which I transformed into bitcoin”, The waitress told this medium.

This was the moment when the client transferred the Bitcoins to the virtual wallet of the waitress, who downloaded an app and learned to use it at that very moment

This entire sequence was recorded on a video, which was later shared by friends on their respective Twitter accounts. What surprised users the most was when Nazarena asked: “Now what do I do with this?”. And Paul C. replied without hesitation: “Keep it for 20 years.”

That brief conversation unleashed comments of all kinds and haters They didn’t take long to appear. There were those who made fun of Nazarena and others who questioned her for having accepted that form of payment. “Everyone commented that the boys had bullied me because they did not leave me a tip when that was not the case and many asked me what I was going to do with those bitcoins because they were useless and that the best thing was to spend them,” the young woman recalled.

Far from being intimidated, Nazarena took the criticism and redoubled the bet. She contacted Paul via WhatsApp and told him that She was interested in taking the financial education course that he had offered her for free. “I have a friend who teaches them, they cost USD 150, but since I saw her eager to learn, I contacted him and he agreed to teach her for free,” the young man remarked.

On Paul’s advice that he gave to the waitress was immortalized by a user on a Twitter plaque

Asked about what she intends to do with the advice that Paul gave her, the girl was blunt: “I intend to take that advice. With what they teach me, I am going to invest the bitcoins to generate more money in the future. The boys made me venture into something that perhaps I would never have encouraged and I am very grateful.

From your account @CryptoFLP, Paul is dedicated to the analysis and dissemination of topics related to cryptocurrencies and uses Twitter to organize Spaces (live audio conversations) with experts and beginners.

He entered the crypto world in 2013 but invested for the first time in January 2017. “I bought my first bitcoins when each was worth $1,000. I had a notion that at some point it was going to explode but I still didn’t have much knowledge on the subject, “said Paul, who admitted that he was reflected in the girl’s disbelief beyond the money at risk.

Nazarena’s release on her Instagram after the attack she received from haters

“I started just like her. I started reading tutorials, got advice from well-known people and left my job as a publicist in 2020 to dedicate myself exclusively to investing in crypto projects”highlighted the young man.

“The good thing about all this is that you don’t have to be a millionaire to invest, anyone can do it. Of course, for that money to pay you, you have to learn when is the best time to buy or sell. But if you don’t want to do anything with your bitcoins, you can also leave them on platforms that give you 5% annual interest, as if it were a fixed term,” Paul advised.

Finally, when referring to what happened with Nazarena, he pointed out that he is convinced that he made the right decision: “The price has risen in recent days so it already has approximately USD 25 dollars. And if he waits the 20 years that I suggested, I won’t even tell you…”.

Today the bitcoin exceeded USD 47 thousand.

KEEP READING:

He lost his cell phone at Lollapalooza, viralized the name of the person who emptied his Mercado Pago account and something unthinkable happened

“I felt very ugly in Argentina”: the viral vent of a sociologist who lives in Barcelona

He helped her on the street, she fell in love and Twitter found them again: “the blonde in the 4×4” and an unexpected ending