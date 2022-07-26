A Walmart warning about inflation rattled Wall Street, which closed with heavy losses

Operators work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (REUTERS / Brendan McDermid)

US stock indices fell on Tuesday after the earnings forecast cut from Walmart will increase fears in the retail sector that consumers are reducing discretionary spending highest inflation in decades.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 46.31 points, or 1.17%, to finish at 3,920.53 units, while the nasdaq it lost 220.09 points, or 1.88%, to settle at 11,562.58. The Industry Average dow jones it fell 235.98 points, or 0.74%, to 31,754.06 units.

Walmart, the largest supermarket chain in the United States, lowered this Monday its profit forecast for the current quarter and the whole of its exercise due to the effect of the inflation in consumer spending.

In a note, the company warned that “inflation in food is in double digits” and that “It’s affecting customers’ ability to spend across general product categories and demanding more markdowns to move inventory, particularly on clothing.”

“This is what happens when inflation is this high or when consumers have trouble paying their bills,” said Eugenio J. Aleman, chief economist at Raymond James. “People are starting to be very picky about consumption, so they’re basically cutting back on discretionary purchases in favor of their necessities.”

Along with high inflation, a stronger dollar affect the earnings of companies with global operations.

Walmart cut its profit forecasts and fears increased in the retail sector about the impact of inflation. (REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Investors remain highly concerned about the impact of inflation in corporate profits and how it will affect American consumers. Although the finances of Americans are relatively solid thanks to the savings accumulated during the pandemic, those savings are being spent on high gas and food prices.

US consumer confidence fell for the third month in a row in July, in a context of persistent concern about the acceleration of the inflation and the rise of interest rateswhich points to lower economic growth at the beginning of the third quarter.

Major indices are coming off solid gains last week, buoyed by mostly better-than-expected corporate earnings reports. Falling yields in the bond market also helped, easing pressure on equities after expectations of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve pushed yields higher for much of this year.

The central bank is expected to announce a rate hike of up to three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday, triple the usual rate. The central bank is waging an aggressive campaign to curb inflation that has been high for four decades. The expected rise would place the Fed’s reference rate in a range of 2.25% to 2.5%, the highest since 2018.

Bond yields were mixed on Tuesday. The two-year Treasury yield, which tends to move with Fed expectations, rose to 3.04% from 3.02% late on Monday. The 10-year yield, which influences mortgage rates, fell to 2.79% from 2.82%.

Investors were awaiting the latest reports of company results. Tech heavyweights Alphabet and Microsoft report results after the closing bell, while Meta, Apple and Amazon report later in the week.

(With information from Reuters and AP)

