a Warner TV series for HBO Max?

A series of legal documents hint at the possibility of a TV series based on Edge of Tomorrow for HBO Max

Edge of Tomorrow – Without a tomorrow, the famous science fiction film starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, could have a television following. By some legal documents leaked it seems that Warner Bros intend to produce a TV series based on the film to be distributed on HBO Max.

As reported by The Playlistsome documents in which the Village Roadshow production company is filing a lawsuit against Warner, it seems that there are possibilities of a new themed product Edge of Tomorrow. According to the papers presented, the studio is trying to take away its rights to some projects from Village Roadshow, including Matrix Resurrections, Wonka and precisely the film with Cruise.

In fact, the documents state:

Recently, WB made the decision to proceed with a television series based on Edge of Tomorrow, another Village Roadshow film, but persisted in seeking to voluntarily surrender the rights related to co-financing and co-ownership. When Village Roadshow refused, WB hinted that it would not allow the studio to reap the benefits of its related rights despite the more than $ 4.5 billion that WB paid to make and distribute 91 films. If Village Roadshow does not give up its rights, WB will make sure they are worthless.

Edge of Tomorrow is a 2014 film directed by Doug Liman. The story tells of soldier William Cage catapulted into an unknown future. Here his task is to defeat an army of extraterrestrials, called Mimics, that has invaded the Earth. Too bad, however, that he ends up within a time loop that brings him back to living the same situation over and over again.

Given the moderate success of the film, there has always been talk of the hypothesis of a sequel. A project that never went through.

For news and other insights from the world of cinema and TV series, keep following us on CiakClub.it!

A Venetian exported to Bologna, with a degree in cinema to show and a lot of curiosity for everything you can see, read and hear.

Related