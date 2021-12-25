Health

A way to avoid hypertension attacks even while sleeping has been revealed

Photo of James Reno James Reno11 mins ago
0 14 2 minutes read

Registration was successful!
Please click on the link sent in the message sent to

https://it.sputniknews.com/20211223/svelato-un-modo-to-avvo-attattati-di-hypertension-also-during-ilsonno-14310072.html

A way to avoid hypertension attacks even while sleeping has been revealed

A way to avoid hypertension attacks even while sleeping has been revealed

Daily Express: Pistachios can help lower blood pressure even while you sleep. 23.12.2021, Sputnik Italy

2021-12-23T23: 29 + 0100

2021-12-23T23: 29 + 0100

2021-12-23T23: 29 + 0100

world

health

advice

Welfare

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnnit1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/17/10174542_0:164:3059:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_b1e9486e3c693d520cfbe5076fdc4cf8.jpg

The inclusion of pistachios in the daily diet may help fight hypertension even during sleep, writes the Daily Express newspaper, referring to the scientists. Researchers from the American Heart Association reported the results of observing two groups of subjects. suffering from both a tendency to high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. The former followed a low-fat, high-carbohydrate control diet, and the latter added pistachios to the diet. Four weeks later, the latter group , when tested, it showed interesting results. Pistachios, they explained, contain the amino acid L-arginine, which is converted into nitric oxide in the body. This substance plays a key role in vasodilation, which helps to decrease pressure.

https://it.sputniknews.com/20211218/caffe-svelata-a-technical- which- increases- its-tonifying-effect-14255128.html

Sputnik Italy

feedback.it@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2021

Sputnik Italy

feedback.it@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News bulletin

it_IT

Sputnik Italy

feedback.it@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnit1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/17/10174542_164:0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f957567fbbdd69520b2536cc4b3dd04d.jpg

Sputnik Italy

feedback.it@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

world, health, advice, well-being

Daily Express: Pistachios can help lower blood pressure even while you sleep.

The inclusion of pistachios in the daily diet can help fight hypertension even during sleep, writes the Daily Express newspaper, referring to the scientists.

Researchers fromAmerican Heart Association reported the results of observing two groups of subjects with both a tendency to high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. The first followed a low-fat, high-carbohydrate control diet, and the second added pistachios to the diet.

Four weeks later, the last group, when tested, showed interesting results.

“The pistachio diet significantly reduced total peripheral resistance, increased cardiac output, and improved some of the heart rate variability. Ambulatory systolic blood pressure decreased significantly after the pistachio diet, particularly during sleep,” the researchers noted. scientists.

Pistachios, they explained, contain the amino acid L-arginine, which is converted into nitric oxide in the body. This substance plays a key role in vasodilation, which helps to decrease pressure.

Coffee - Sputnik Italy, 1920, 18.12.2021

Coffee, revealed a technique that increases its invigorating effect

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno11 mins ago
0 14 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Christmas critical period for stomach and intestines. How to prepare – Feed and Prevent

3 weeks ago

Against lapses of memory and slowed brain this is the extraordinary exercise that everyone could do

4 weeks ago

Covid: 12,764 positive, 89 victims. Positivity rate of 1.8%, +14 intensive care – Health

4 weeks ago

Assisted fertilization: infertility on the rise, also the fault of poor nutrition

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button