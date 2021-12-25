A way to avoid hypertension attacks even while sleeping has been revealed

Daily Express: Pistachios can help lower blood pressure even while you sleep.

The inclusion of pistachios in the daily diet can help fight hypertension even during sleep, writes the Daily Express newspaper, referring to the scientists.

Researchers fromAmerican Heart Association reported the results of observing two groups of subjects with both a tendency to high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. The first followed a low-fat, high-carbohydrate control diet, and the second added pistachios to the diet.

Four weeks later, the last group, when tested, showed interesting results.

“The pistachio diet significantly reduced total peripheral resistance, increased cardiac output, and improved some of the heart rate variability. Ambulatory systolic blood pressure decreased significantly after the pistachio diet, particularly during sleep,” the researchers noted. scientists.

Pistachios, they explained, contain the amino acid L-arginine, which is converted into nitric oxide in the body. This substance plays a key role in vasodilation, which helps to decrease pressure.