A Weather Station song

A record is out (and dvd, and company) of the concert that The The held in 2018 at the Royal Albert Hall, after many years of absence (here on Spotify). I listened to it with expectations, and the third time I asked myself: is it me, or do live records no longer have that charm and originality that we found in the last century? With very few exceptions.

In the United States there are have been attentions and discussions about “free-range” clothing chosen by a Democratic senator from Arizona to preside over a session. Some have called him “a la Aaron Neville”, citing the best known member of the popular New Orleans band the Neville Brothers, especially famous in the 1980s. He, Aaron Neville, replied: “I think I was better”.

There is a new song by U2 which will be in the soundtrack of the cartoon Sing 2.

I have seen this series American “comedy” with Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez (Steve Martin is the same as Steve Martin of thirty years ago, because of that make-up of precocious white hair): all very well made and they are nice, but nothing more (I skipped four episodes, I confess). At one point there is a bassoon performance of From ya think I’m sexy by Rod Stewart, however, and the best thing is the invention of the condominium Sting.

The specularly negative result of the emotional power of the songs that we celebrate every day here, is its abuse by the forces of evil: that is, by anyone who exploits the effect of music on our perceptions of things for deceptive or propaganda purposes. A down to earth example is when in certain political rallies music and songs are used that excite people by creating a falsified attachment with the comitiante in question. Of course, you will say that there is all the publicity that has always been there, and ok. But that we know is advertising. I had these thoughts when I finished briefly a few nights ago on a television channel that was broadcasting one of those “truth” programs of trial chronicles: only that the images of real hearings, testimonies, sentences were packaged with dramatizing soundtracks that created artificial mechanisms of solidarity or rejection towards one or another of the involved, and fraudulent narratives. It would take a license, for the use of music, and an ethics commission.