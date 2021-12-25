A wedding under the tree film, plot, actors, cast, finale, where it is filmed

A wedding planner and an entrepreneur will find themselves working together. Love will be born between them.

Tv8 proposes today the film entitled A wedding under the tree. It is a sentimental film with a romantic and Christmas atmosphere.

The production is of the United States, the year of realization in 2019 and the duration is one hour and 30 minutes. The vision is open to a transversal audience.

A wedding under the tree film – direction, protagonists, where it is shot

The direction is by Brian Herzlinger. Main protagonists are Cadence Clark And Henry Harrison interpreted respectively by Sarah Drew And Ryan McPartlin. Also in the cast Lesley Ann Warren in the role of Twinkle Harrison.

Filming took place in Canada, in particular a Toronto in the territory ofOntario.

The production is of the Off Camera Entertainment in collaboration with Lifetime Television And Cosmote Cinema.

The original title is Twinkle All the Way.

A wedding under the tree – plot of the film broadcast on Tv8

The plot has the wedding planner as its protagonist Cadence Clarke that one day he meets the young man I see Henry Harrison. They both have children. There is a mutual contempt among them for different styles of work.

Cadence she usually organizes and gives priority to always being extremely prepared and has always decided well in advance all the modalities of the marriages she has to manage.

Henry instead he is a procession painter and is the kind of person who wants to draw inspiration from the environment in which he works. He also owns a company he deals with Christmas decorations and has a warehouse full of festive themed props.

The two find themselves working together to prepare a spectacular Christmas wedding at an exclusive venue. They know each other and thus decide to join forces so that everything is perfect.

Final spoiler

Beginning to attend much more closely they understand that a very particular feeling was born between them, destined to turn into love very soon.

Not only will they find that they look good together but they also have many interests in common beyond decorations.

A wedding under the tree – the full cast

Below is the cast of the film A wedding under the tree and the respective characters played by the actors