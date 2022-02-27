A wedding with death on the Nile

death on the nile tells us that there has been a murder, the suspects are all in the same boat, along with the best detective in the world, Hercule Poirot. Who will be responsible for that death on the Nile?

death on the nile has already reached our cinemas, appearing a corpse in a boat. It is love, dead by the time that has corroded it. Kenneth Branagh has buried the Egyptian monuments and the advances of that distant era for us to dust them off in the imperishable course of the Nile. It is to question the evolution of man through his constructions, which have built monuments to love. Branagh himself dons Poirot’s mustache, and investigates that death on the Nile, watched by the passage of time.; watchful eyes of the power of love and revenge. How much death and how much blood has love shed in Egypt, to boast of its power. We bury in the desert of our shame what we want to say to our loved ones, and we take out for a walk the imperturbable spirits of our most desired futures.

Agatha Christie not only changed the crime novel with magnanimous work, she also changed entertainment as we know it.. Once Poirot comes on the scene, time stretches out and everyone present has something in common, something by which they hide their intentions. He seduces us with his game of discovering the murderer, when in reality there is only one player; Hercule Poirot. The one who builds the tape with images invites us to meet each and every one of those who will once be the suspects, and then… the game begins. There are other styles, there is a crime and little by little we discover the suspects; or we discover the murderer as a spectator to later see how the detective on duty must investigate. But Agatha, beyond her career and her legacy, invites us to these parties and ceremonies with Poirot so that we can draw our conclusions.

As for the technical part of the director nominee Kenneth Branagh, I can say that he has surpassed his predecessor, ‘Murder on the Orient Express’. Since this one seemed to me to have a slower rhythm and something more dramatic, instead, in death on the nile has a faster pace, thus creating a film that for my taste is much more suspenseful. As I mentioned above, Branagh uses the first hour of the film long enough to meet the future suspects. Already in the second part, they release a wild Poirot who does everything possible to find our scathing killer. If we calculate the suspense time we see that in reality it is only about forty minutes of pure detective genre.

Who is really the killer?

In my opinion, and I think that of many people, When will they realize that the murderer is actually Hercule Poirot? Is it not very difficult to see, or am I the only one who has noticed? The same thing always happens. And hours later, there is a murder. In fact, Poirot says it in one scene: “I only accept murders”, obviously if he is the one in charge of killing. I don’t blame him either, we all have to eat. I didn’t find it boringas I have already mentioned I liked it more than ‘Murder on the Orient Express’. In general, I liked the actors., they have not gone overboard with humor (just and necessary). Finally, I can say that Kenneth Branagh has limited himself to telling the story without any fanfare.

