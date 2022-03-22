A weekend of mass shootings in the United States

Firearms: Is America Facing a Health Crisis? 1:07

(CNN) — The largest mass shooting in the United States in more than two years took place this weekend. There were at least nine incidents that left eight people dead and more than 60 injured, at a time when the country deals with an increase in armed violence and crime.

At a car show in Dumas, Arkansas, one person was killed and at least 27 were injured, the most people injured in a mass shooting in the United States since a 2019 shooter opened fire at shopping malls in Odessa and Midland, Texas. just a few weeks later a massacre at a Walmart in the same state, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

At least 107 mass shootings have taken place so far this year in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which like CNN defines a mass shooting as when four or more people are shot, not including the shooter. Consistent data on the state of gun violence is hard to come by, leaving organizations like this one tasked with filling in the gaps.

More than two-thirds of the country’s most populous cities recorded more homicides in 2021 than the year before. At least 10 set all-time homicide records, most committed with a firearm, according to a CNN analysis of police data.

In recent weeks, the Biden administration has doubled down on its focus on fighting gun crime, even as lawmakers in at least seven states have moved forward, often against the advice of law enforcement officials. law enforcement and advocacy groups, with bills that would allow citizens to legally carry weapons in public without firearms training or a license.

Here’s a look at the series of mass shootings from the recent weekend, from Friday afternoon through Sunday:

New Iberia, Louisiana: 5 injured, including an infant

A drive-by shooting Friday night in New Iberia, Louisiana, injured five people, including a 7-month-old baby, according to the local police department.

Police officers responded around 9:30 p.m. (10:30 p.m. ET) to a shooting in the 200 block of CV Jackson Drive, the department said in a statement. Three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while two others, including the infant and an adult, were hospitalized in critical condition.

The baby was in stable condition Monday and was scheduled to undergo surgery, police said. The adult lost her left eye as a result of the shooting and had been released from the hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Norfolk, Virginia: 2 dead, 3 injured outside restaurant

Two people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in downtown Norfolk, Virginia, police said.

Virginian-Pilot newspaper reporter and former CNN news assistant Sierra Jenkins, 25, was among those fatally shot, police said. She was leaving a downtown restaurant, Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, when an argument broke out outside, followed by gunshots.

Agents responded around 2 am ET and found Jenkins and two men with life-threatening gunshot wounds. One of them, 25-year-old Devon M. Harris, was pronounced dead at the scene and the other man was taken to a hospital, police said in a news release.

Jenkins was also taken to the hospital, where she died, police said. Two more men found by police at the scene with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were taken to hospital, according to police.

Jenkins was “a brilliant and talented woman who showed a lot of promise,” said Virginian-Pilot editor-in-chief Kris Worrell. “Her passion for journalism was undeniable and our community is better off because of her reporting. She brought energy and empathy to her work as an educational reporter.”

“To have the life of such a talented young woman cut short is devastating,” Worrell added. “Our thoughts are with Sierra’s family and all those who knew and loved her. We are absolutely heartbroken.”

Madison Heights, Virginia: 1 dead, 4 injured

A shooting Saturday in Madison Heights, Virginia, claimed the life of a 21-year-old mother of twins and wounded four others, Amherst County Sheriff EW Viar Jr. told CNN.

T’Khira Monique Browley of Lynchburg, which is across the James River from Madison Heights, has died, Viar said.

Other victims include a 16-year-old boy shot in the arm, a 28-year-old man shot in the leg, a 30-year-old man shot in the hand and an 18-year-old woman shot in the back. Viar said. She is still in the hospital and as of Sunday she was listed in critical but stable condition, she added.

They have made no arrests. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

Dumas, Arkansas: 1 dead, 27 injured at car show

One person was killed and 27 were injured Saturday when “gunshots swept through a crowd attending a local car show” in Dumas, about 80 miles southeast of Little Rock, Arkansas State Police said.

At least six children were among those injured, according to Arkansas Children’s Hospital. The children suffered non-life-threatening injuries and most had been released from the hospital after treatment on Sunday. A 1-year-old boy and two brothers, ages 8 and 11, were among the children injured, according to relatives of the baby and his siblings.

The Dumas Police Department was searching for two more suspects in connection with the shooting and had one person in custody on unrelated charges, state police Col. Bill Bryant said.

The shots were fired shortly after 7 p.m. (8 p.m. ET) at the car show, organized by the Hood-Nic Foundation and the Delta Neighborhood Empowerment Organization, a group that provides educational programs and support for area youth. Dumas, according to his website.

Authorities previously said 28 people were injured, but on Monday said one was counted twice.

Houston: 1 Teen Killed, 3 Injured Outside Birthday Party

Four teenagers were shot, one fatal, after a fight broke out Saturday night in a parking lot outside a 16th birthday party in Texas’s most populous city.

Police responded to a Houston production studio around midnight after people got into a dispute that turned into gunshots, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

About 100 people were involved in the fight when the shooting began, according to CNN affiliate KHOU. “A large number of spent shell casings were discovered in multiple areas of the parking lot,” the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Sunday.

A 17-year-old man was pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to Gonzalez.

Two other 17-year-olds were taken to the hospital, including one by LifeFlight to Texas Children’s Hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. The other was treated and released, then taken into custody on an unrelated warrant, the sheriff’s office said.

A 14-year-old girl was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

No suspects have been identified and the cause of the fight that led to the shooting is unknown, according to González.

Fayetteville, North Carolina: 3 dead, 3 injured at hotel

Three people were killed and three others were injured this Saturday in a shooting at a hotel in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The incident took place shortly before 9 p.m. ET at the Baymont Ramada, the Fayetteville Police Department said on Facebook. The hotel is about 10 miles south of Fort Bragg.

William Franklin Davis, 42, died at the scene and two others, Keith Allan Dickey, 37, and Donald Dillenbeck, 49, died at hospital, police said. Three others were still being treated for gunshot wounds.

“Detectives have determined that the shooting is not random,” the police department said, urging anyone with information to come forward.

Dallas: At least 10 injured

At least 10 people were injured, one seriously, in a shooting Saturday night in Dallas, according to Dallas Police Department spokesman Brian Martinez.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 5200 block of Botham Jean Boulevard around midnight, Martinez told CNN in an email Sunday.

An unknown number of people were injured trying to walk away from the scene of the shooting, Martinez said.

Police cautioned that information is limited and the investigation is ongoing.

Austin, Texas: 4 shots near the SXSW festival

Four people were shot Saturday night in downtown Austin, Texas during the final weekend of the SXSW festival in an incident stemming from “a disturbance between two groups of people” that is not believed to have been a random act. said the Austin Police Department.

Police described the injuries as “minor,” according to Twitter. The shooting erupted near Neches and 6th streets in the capital’s entertainment district, Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted early Sunday.

Police were patrolling near the Toulouse Bar on East 6th Street when they heard “several shots coming from that area,” according to a series of tweets on the police department’s verified Twitter account.

A suspect was in custody as of mid-morning Sunday, the police department tweeted. The suspect’s name and motive were not released, with police citing “the ongoing investigation.”

Milwaukee: 4 shots at the party

Four people were shot in Milwaukee early Sunday morning when a suspect or suspects “fired multiple shots during an argument” at a party, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

The victims were taken to hospitals for treatment, police said in a statement. A 24-year-old man “sustained life-threatening injuries” and was in critical condition on Sunday. The others, a 28-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, suffered non-fatal injuries, police said.

Police are still searching for “unknown suspects,” the statement said.

CNN’s Priya Krishnakumar, Laura Studley, Raja Razek, Andy Rose, Alaa Elassar, Hannah Sarisohn, Melissa Alonso, Michelle Watson and Keith Allen contributed to this report.