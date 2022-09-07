A well-known media declared her intentions to join the Marvel Universe

The MCU o Marvel Cinematic Universe has conquered the world with its different movies and now series. This has made many stars feel attracted to this phenomenon, which is why they have made their wishes to join it clear. Now a famous woman is added to the list media of the fashion and the reality show.

Currently the MCU is going through the final stages of Phase 4. In series it is being broadcast She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. This story centers on Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) who sees a change in her life when she becomes She-Hulk, a powerful gamma giant like her cousin Bruce Banner aka Hulk. Tatiana Maslany has shouldered this sitcom and recently trended with episode 3 when She-Hulk twerked in her office.

She-Hulk, the current MCU series on Disney Plus.

While all this is happening, the media Kim Kardashian talked about her acting ambitions and revealed that she would be delighted to join the MCU. “Would you act? She would if something fun came up. Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be a lot of fun to do. I’m not actively searching, but I think things come up when they’re supposed to”, Kim revealed during an interview conducted by Interview.

Which character would suit Kim best?

This year with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Marvel will close Phase 4, to start Phase 5 next year and later Phase 6. The next stage has to its credit films such as Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, Ant- Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Marvels with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and featuring Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). Nor should we forget that Marvel’s Suicide Squad will take place with Thunderbolts and various series, such as Secret Invasion.

Kim has so far been involved in small roles for series like Beyond the Break, CSI: New York, among others. The rest of her work has been cameos where she has had to play herself. Taking into account her celebrity status, it should not be ruled out that she may have at least one cameo in what is coming to the MCU.

what do you say,They see Kim Kardashian as a character in Marvel?

